“Too busy showing Cena what Professional Wrestling looks like” – Stephen Amell takes a shot at John Cena’s WWE career

“Arrow ” star Stephen Amell took a shot at John Cena by saying he hasn’t seen Peacemaker and is too busy showing what professional wrestling looks like on tv.

Former 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena is enjoying Hollywood success with his new HBO Max series, Peacemaker’s first season. John Cena’s Peacemaker is setting new records as it has broken the record for the biggest single-day release for an Original series ever on HBO Max.

John Cena roasted several DC Comics superheroes, including Stephen Amell’s “Green Arrow”

John Cena’s character in ‘Peacemaker’ roasts several superheroes of the DC Comics in the season finale of HBO Max’s show “Peacemaker”. It also includes dissing Stephen Amell’s portrayal of Green Arrow in another DC TV show “Arrow”.

Cena’s character says that Green Arrow goes to Brony conventions and is dressed like the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a 4-inch-wide butthole drilled in the outfit.



“The Green Arrow” Stephen Amell Reacts of John Cena’s Comments on his On-Screen Character

A newsperson Andy Behbakht tagged Stephen Amell on Twitter to ask his opinions on Cena’s dissing his on-screen character. Amell responded by stating that he has not seen the series. He further went on to say that he is too busy showing John Cena what professional wrestling should look like on tv. Stephen Amell is playing the role of a pro-wrestler in his latest drama series “Heels”.

Haven’t seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on tv. https://t.co/CDE35wi8XX — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 18, 2022

Amell appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily in August 2021. During his appearance, he explained the reason why it was important for him and other co-stars of “Heels” to “show the proper respect” to professional wrestling. Amell said:

“Any fan of pro wrestling has a little bit of a chip on their shoulder because they will feel they are being marginalized or looked down at or sneered at or scoffed at, whatever the case may be.”

“To in a way be an ambassador for professional wrestling, even if we can convert one person, it would have been worth it. Personally, I think we can do better than that. I really do. You don’t have to like professional wrestling in order to watch this show. Would it help? Sure. What we do in the ring is fun, but it’s the people. It’s the relationships that really ultimately define the show.” Amell further stressed.

The Cenation leader is going to star in multiple Hollywood projects in the coming years. Cena will feature in the movie Snafu alongside Jackie Chan and in a film titled Argylle directed by Matthew Vaughn. John Cena will also be starring in a movie titled Freelance which will be directed by the director of the Taken movie.

