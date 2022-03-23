UFC

“Brock, look, you’ve gotta do what’s right for Brock” – The Undertaker reveals his reaction to Brock Lesnar wanting to Leave WWE

The Undertaker Brock Lesnar
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"I think we can solve the problem"– Red Bull chief Helmut Marko reveals why both cars went into DNF in Bahrain
Next Article
"The mechanics had to do much more work"– Pierre Gasly says he knows what made his AlphaTauri lit on fire
WWE Latest News
The Undertaker Brock Lesnar
“Brock, look, you’ve gotta do what’s right for Brock” – The Undertaker reveals his reaction to Brock Lesnar wanting to Leave WWE

In his recent appearance on a podcast, The Undertaker talked about his reaction when Brock…