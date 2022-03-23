“Brock, look, you’ve gotta do what’s right for Brock” – The Undertaker reveals his reaction to Brock Lesnar wanting to Leave WWE

In his recent appearance on a podcast, The Undertaker talked about his reaction when Brock Lesnar told him that he wanted to quit WWE.

‘The Phenom’ Undertaker faced Brock Lesnar in 2002 in their first-ever one-on-one match at Unforgiven Pay Per View (PPV). The match between the two heavyweights was more of a brawl than a typical wrestling match which ended in a double-disqualification. Both the stars have given more than one memorable match in WWE.

During his appearance on YouTube’s True Geordie Podcast, the American Badass said that Brock once talked to him that he wanted to leave the company. He further revealed that he encouraged Brock Lesnar to follow his dreams.

“I was like, ‘Brock, look, you’ve gotta do what’s right for Brock. Everyone’s gonna be p****d that you’re gonna leave and they’ve put all this money and this push behind you. But if you don’t go do this, you’re gonna look back one day with the what-ifs.”

The Undertaker said that I don’t know how much influence it had.

The undertaker says that he never had a problem as most people did with Brock Lesnar over leaving WWE

Brock Lesnar had defeated almost every high-profile WWE superstar, including Hulk Hogan and The Rock before he made his decision to leave WWE. The Undertaker, on the podcast also said that he had no problems with Lesnar’s departure from WWE. Taker stated,

I didn’t hold any grudge. I always guess in the back of my mind felt like he would be back someday. It’s just usually the way it works out. But I do know that you can’t live with what-ifs. It’ll eat you up. So I didn’t have as big a problem that most people did with it.”

Both WWE icons wrestled against each other in the 2015 Hell in a Cell PPV. Brock Lesnar had the last laugh after giving The Phenom a devastating low blow followed by an F5 recording his third clean win over the Deadman. Here’s a little glimpse of Brock and Undertaker’s memorable moments in their unforgettable WWE career.

Brock ended The Undertaker’s Wrestlemania streak

Brock Lesnar left the WWE to pursue his football career in 2004. He played for the Minnesota Vikings for a brief period before switching to UFC and winning the Heavyweight Championship there.

Lesnar made a comeback to WWE in 2012 and revisited his feud with The Undertaker. The Beast Incarnate also ended Taker’s unbeaten streak of 21-matches at WrestleMania in 2014.



