WWE vs AEW is the talk of the town since AEW has made its debut in the pro wrestling world. Almost every WWE superstar has to go through questions that relate to AEW. During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, John Cena gave his opinions on AEW and also answered the most asked question of all.

Many fans speculate about how Cena would react to AEW. Obviously, the fans would like to know whether the former face of WWE watches AEW or not. So, when John Cena made an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, he was asked the question. The Peacemaker star expressed his opinions on AEW and gave a straightforward answer. He said,

“I haven’t watched AEW”.

Cena further proceeded to make another comment on WWE’s rival AEW. He talked about the competition and how that brings the best out of all.

“I think competition is great, competition brings out the best in us. For all time, going out there as a performer, I wanted to do the best I could possibly do and set the tone for wanting to be the best show between Raw and SmackDown and certainly have eyes on the segments I was on. I was fueled by a sense of internal competition. Not knowing what it’s like now to be in a market with a lot of different options, there are a lot of places to watch sports entertainment. That would only, for me, fuel me even more to be the best I can be”. He Explained.

Former WWE star now in AEW talked about John Cena and what he taught him when he was still signed to WWE

Almost throughout his career, John Cena was the face of WWE and would have guided a lot of new talents. Recently, AEW star Miro opened up about what he got to learn from John Cena during his time in WWE.

Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE feuded with John Cena in early 2016. Both faced each other for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 31.

Miro appeared on The Kurt Angle Show and explained what John Cena taught him about the wrestling business.

“Oh man, John is the best. John is absolutely the best. I learned so much from him even to this day. Once again, he’s such a teacher. He’s so good and he’s one of those guys, ‘What’s your four best moves?’ That’s what I learned from him that I utilize to this day. He asks you that not because — He just wants to highlight you in the best spots, in the best lighting. So, he’s just trying to understand in his head where he’s gonna put these four best moves.” Miro Stated.

