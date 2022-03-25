“That made me go crazy” – Kurt Angle says he was unhappy to see John Cena at Wrestlemania 35

Kurt Angle reveals that he was unhappy with the appearance of John Cena at WrestleMania 35 and it made him feel angry.

It is an open secret that Kurt Angle didn’t retire the way he wanted to. The Olympic Gold Medallist openly wanted John Cena to be the man to put an end to his WWE in-ring career. Unfortunately, fans never got to see that. Instead, they got Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin.

Kurt talked about this in his new podcast with Conrad Thompson and said:

“I’d love to wrestle John because I started out his career and I wanted him to end mine.’ I was hoping that he would put me in that match but it just didn’t happen.”

John Cena made his WWE in-ring debut against the Olympic Gold Medalist in 2002 in an episode of Smackdown. So, it would have made sense if Cena was the one to end Kurt Angles’s WWE in-ring career.

Kurt Angle reaches out to Vince McMahon for this dream match.

Kurt talked about the incident on his new podcast with Conrad Thompson, The Kurt Angle Show Podcast and explained how he tried his best to secure his match with Cena at that year’s Wrestlemania. The Olympian explained that he reached out to the WWE Chairman to pitch the idea of John Cena ending his career at Wrestlemania 35.

Angle Stated. “I never reached out to John. I decided to go to Vince and talk to him about it, when I had the meeting with him I’m not even sure he even contacted John.”

The Olympic Gold Medallist Kurt Angle explains why he was not happy seeing John Cena at Wrestlemania 35

The match between Kurt Angle and John Cena didn’t happen, but the cenation leader did indeed appear at WrestleMania 35. He came with his Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick and confronted Elias.

This is what made Angle rue the missed opportunity and made him angry. Kurt Angle said in the podcast:

“That’s what made me go crazy. I was like he’s the Thuganomics Cena and I’m the Olympic hero, this would’ve been perfect. I didn’t think he was going to do a throwback and ironically he did.”

Kurt Angle also said that he talked to John Cena after he appeared at Wrestlemania 35.

“I saw him at WrestleMania, I gave him a big hug and told him I wanted him to be his match. He said I know, it just couldn’t happen. I didn’t ask him why, maybe Cena didn’t want to wrestle at WrestleMania. Maybe that’s the reason it didn’t occur, I don’t know.” He said.

Kurt Angle lost his last WWE match against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania 35, but that is not something fans wanted to see. The WWE universe wanted the Olympian Gold Medallist to conclude their storyline at WrestleMania 35 against the cenation leader John Cena. It would have been just like Shawn Michaels retired the nature boy Ric Flair.

For more wrestling news, Click Here.