“I Told John Cena Always Wear a Baggy T-Shirt” – Kevin Nash Claims He Advised John Cena to Wear Baggy Clothes and Explains Why

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash claims he advised a young John Cena to wear baggy clothes and explains why he did so.

When one thinks of the WWE, John Cena is one of the first people that come to mind. The Cenation Leader with his baggy shirts and jorts, preaching Hustle, Loyalty and Respect while running to the ring in the middle of a packed arena is a memory several children in the last decade and a half have grown with.

A lot of people either love or hate the gear but Cena wears it regardless. The colors may change but it’s always the same clothes and for some reason, always a bit too large. However, it appears that the decision to wear oversized shirts wasn’t random at all. If anything, it was actually a calculated advice given to him by Kevin Nash.

Kevin Nash claims he advised John Cena to wear baggy clothes

On his “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash revealed that while handing out the nWo shirt, guys would demand for tight fitting shirts so they could show their bodies off. With Cena however, Nash advised him to pull a fast one on the audience by wearing large shirts and then surprise them with his physique.

“John Cena asked me for advice and I said ‘Always wear a baggy t-shirt, especially if you’re not going to work in it because when you take it off, there’s that ‘holy f*** [from the audience], that guys got a good physique.'”

After being the face of WWE for well over a decade, John Cena has now moved to Hollywood. He has featured in a number of movies including a role as Peacemaker in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Interestingly, the role was originally written for fellow OVW Graduate and WWE Alumni Dave Batista.

Will John Cena return to the WWE?

John Cena’s involvement in the WWE has become sporadic over the years. The 16-time World Champion was not present at this year or last year’s WrestleMania.

In fact, he hasn’t had a televised match since last year’s SummerSlam when he lost to Roman Reigns. Which means that if he doesn’t have a match in the final three months of the year then he will have gone without a fight for the first time in a calendar year since making his WWE debut!

2022 could be the first calendar year since his debut that John Cena doesn’t have a match of any kind — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 22, 2022

With Cena only appearing on Marquee events now, the only events he could possibly show up on are Survivor Series and maybe Crown Jewel. However, the Cenation leader has said that he is far from done with the squared circle. Although a world title run may be out of the cards at this point.

Speaking at Comic-Con Wales, this is what Cena had to say about his wrestling career:

“I know I’m not done in the ring. But I am realistic with where I’m at in my life. I’m 45 and I can tell you from being a 16-time champion, it is very tough to win. “The top of that mountain is a young man’s game. So I’m not done in the ring. but I’m not certain that that’s in the cards.”

