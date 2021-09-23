“I was going to win the World Title” – Former WWE star reveals nixed plans to become WWE Champion

Former WWE star reveals nixed plans to become WWE Champion. He was set to become WWE champion but the plans did not materialize.

Winning the world championship in WWE is a major achievement that looks good on any CV. Very few have had the honor of doing so in the WWE and with how often the shows are rewritten it is more than common for many plans to never come to fruition.

That was the case with Damien Sandow. The former WWE star won the Money in the Bank contract and looked all set to win a World title. However, that did not happen. Instead, he failed his cash in and was never in the title picture again.

While speaking to Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted, Sandow said that he was supposed to win the WWE championship and have Cody Rhodes chase him for it. However, plans eventually changed and a World title run never materialized.

“I was supposed to win it and I was supposed to cash it in. Cody and I had our feud. Everything was great. I heard I was going to win the World Title and Cody would chase me. We had a whole wonderful thing planned, and, yea, it didn’t happen, but, whatever. I’m still very proud of the Money in the Bank match we had, and I think Cody said this before that it was one of his favorite matches, if not his favorite in WWE, and mine too.

It has nothing to do with the fact that I won, but in Philadelphia, we had like seven heels and we made a babyface in that match. It was such a great moment. I remember when I was hiding out by Lilian [Garcia] in the pit, Cody had fought everybody off, and he had just a little bit of color, just enough to where you can see it, but they didn’t stop the match and all that crap. He’s climbing up, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this is going to work.’ I slid in. It was magic and it took everyone involved in that match to do it. In my opinion, it was an absolute masterpiece.”

Sandow never won the WWE Championship but he did win the WWE Tag Team Championship with the Miz. He was released back in 2016. He now wrestles with the NWA under the Aron Stevens name.

