WWE star reportedly requests for his release. This is coming in the middle of WWE mass releasing several superstars this year after Wrestlemania.

WWE have parted ways with several superstars this year. There have been a number of mass releases since Wrestlemania 37. Most of them however, have been the WWE letting stars that they have nothing for go such as Braun Strowman and even Bray Wyatt.

Unlike the others on the list, Andrade requested the WWE to release him from his WWE contract and it appears that fellow Mexican wrestler Gran Metalik is attempting to follow in his footsteps and look ahead to life beyond World Wrestling Entertainment.

WWE star Gran Metalik reportedly requests for his release

According to lucha libre program Más Lucha,Gran Metalik has asked to be released from the WWE due to his frustration with his direction in the company. They also added that his deal runs through 2023 and he wants to continue wrestling in the United States as well as his native Mexico and Japan. However, there is no word on if the WWE will grant his release.

Gran Metalik ha pedido su liberación en WWE 😱 De concretarse su salida, ¿dónde les gustaría verlo? 🤔https://t.co/BEHYIBlx2A — Más Luchístico | 15 Años (@mas_lucha) September 22, 2021



Metalik joined the WWE in 2016 and competed in the Cruiserweight Classic. He went all the way to the finals but lost to TJ Perkins. The Luchador signed with the promotion permanently that year and was added to the 205 live roster.

He has mainly featured alongisde Lince Dorado and Kalisto as the Lucha House Party.

Kalisto was released from the company earlier. If Metalik is allowed to leave that would complete the dissolution of the group with Dorado as the lone member remaining on the roster.

