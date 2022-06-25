Wrestling

“I was homeless for two years, and that’s a pretty rough life” – Unsung Hero Perry Saturn recalls falling into the traps of addiction after saving a woman from being raped

What happened to Perry Saturn
Rishabh Singh

Former WWF superstar Perry Saturn saved a woman from being raped but his heroics couldn’t…