“I was homeless for two years, and that’s a pretty rough life” – Unsung Hero Perry Saturn recalls falling into the traps of addiction after saving a woman from being raped

Former WWF superstar Perry Saturn saved a woman from being raped but his heroics couldn’t save him from the long years of drug addiction and homelessness.

The name “Perry Saturn” is now synonymous with valor. The phrase “not all superheroes wear capes” was never more relevant than it is after what Perry did. Perry Saturn is best known for his stint in ECW, WCW, and WWF. He has also wrestled for various other wrestling promotions.

Some of the singles titles that perry held were WCW Television Championship, WWF European Championship, and WWF Hardcore Championship. He was a household name during his time in WCW and ECW. After the acquisition, WWE supposedly botched a lot of talents, and on account of the cutthroat competition in that era, a bunch of superstars left the company.

Perry didn’t quite have a successful run in the company and was let go in 2002. He turned to the indies after his release from the WWE and eventually retired from wrestling in 2004 due to his injuries. What happened in April of 2004 changed the course of Perry’s life. Perry was driving his girlfriend to work in Atlanta when he came across two men trying to rape a woman.

To their disadvantage, Perry happened to be an ex-military ranger. He wasted little time and jumped into the scene fighting off the perpetrators. However, during the confrontation, Perry sustained severe life-threatening injuries. He was shot twice, once in the neck and then in the shoulder while fending off the attackers.

In an interview with YouShoot, Perry revealed that the shot in the shoulder felt like a punch until the adrenaline wore off. From there, his health and career went spiraling down as he turned to rampant drug addiction to cope with his pain. His drug habits exacerbated his situation as he has exhausted all his resources and saving. Saturn soon became homeless. For a long time, Perry’s whereabouts were obscure.

Where is Perry Saturn now?

In 2010, Perry Saturn revealed himself out of nowhere and was seen with The ECW veteran Raven. In an interview with Bill Apter at K&S Wrestlefest, Perry finally came clean and answered the questions that everybody wanted to know.

He explained how tough it was to be homeless for two years while jumping in and out of his drug addiction.

He said: “Well, I was homeless for two years, and that’s a pretty rough life. I got clean for a little while, and I got an apartment, and since I got an apartment now, things are going well, I started doing drugs again, and I was back on the streets for another six months, and then I just couldn’t do that anymore.”

Perry returned to wrestling for a little while and his last recorded match was on May 24th, 2013, where he teamed up with Raven.

He met Bill Apter again in 2016 at an event of the House of Hardcore where he stated that he wasn’t doing well. Perry is majorly dealing with a brain injury that limits his abilities.

The next year in 2017, his social media video stated that he was on the verge of being homeless again. Thankfully, a GoFundMe page was set up for him that raised $40,000 which helped him out of that predicament. Saturn currently lives in Minnesota with his wife and her family.

As fans, we know that the hand that Perry has dealt is unfair and in our hearts, Perry Saturn will forever be the unsung hero.

