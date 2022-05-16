Vince McMahon adds another word to the list of terms that are banned from use in WWE

Vince McMahon runs a tight ship in the WWE regarding what words can be used and what terms have been banned from their weekly shows.

WWE has added another term to its list of terms that are banned. The new term was added after Monday night raw where Mustafa Ali faced Austin Theory and The Miz in a handicap match that was billed as a “non-title match”.

Ever since the dawn of the PG era, WWE is watched by a vast demographic and has become a family-friendly show. Gone are the days when WWE produced wild and titillating storylines. WWE partnering with Make-A-Wish was a precursor to removing various storylines that may be explicit.

Similarly, WWE has revised its jargon and banned certain terms which were used in the past. Here are a few terms that are forbidden to use on WWE TV.

Blood, choke, belt, strap, diva, headshot, trauma, kayfabe, Mofos, house show, and DQ.

Recently on Monday night Raw, Mustafa Ali was involved in a segment with The Miz, and the United States Champion Austin Theory. Later in the show, Ali faced both men in a handicap match that was billed as a “non-title championship contenders match.”

Journalist Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio, “Well, they can’t say non-title. That’s a banned term.”

Let’s understand why Vince McMahon doesn’t like using certain words that are banned.

Blood

Watching superstars wear the crimson mask has become a thing of the past due to the health risks it poses to the wrestlers. Also, it negatively influences the younger audience.

Choke

The euphemistic term for this is ‘the sleeper hold’. However, both, the term and move are forbidden in the WWE since after the “Benoit Tragedy”.

Mofos

Since it is short for the term “Motherf*****”, WWE banned racial and sexual slurs.

Belt/Strap

The WWE titles are the most prized possession for every superstar. The Titles are coveted and cannot be addressed as a belt or a strap.

Diva

Although the WWE had a Diva’s title in the past, the term has been removed as it does not compliment the Female superstars as strong women.

Kayfabe

The term Kayfabe in pro wrestling means to ‘stay in character’ to make believe that the show isn’t staged. The use of that term on WWE TV defeats that purpose.

Curb-Stomp

The move originated in Nazi Germany where the soldiers used it as a means of torture. Curb-Stomp was used by Seth Rollins and was briefly banned. However, WWE brought back the move but not the name. Today it is called “The Stomp”.

In a segment between Cody Rhodes and The Miz recently, Rhodes was mocked by the Miz for using words like “wrestler” instead of superstar and referring to the championship title as a belt.

Every superstar is expected to adhere to the rulebook provided by the company. However, a tongue slip may be overlooked.

