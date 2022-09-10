“If LeBron James Walks Down the Street in Paris or Rome, He Wouldn’t Get Bothered” – WWE Legendary Manager Insists That WWE Stars Are More Popular Than LeBron James and Other American Sports Stars

WWE Legendary manager insists that WWE stars are more popular around the world than LeBron James and other American Sports Stars.

LeBron James is considered among the greatest sportspersons of all time. His records speak for himself. This has also allowed him to become one of the most popular athletes in the entire world. However, WWE’s Paul Heyman believes that his fame does not hold a candle to WWE Superstars.

While promoting the WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year, Heyman appeared as a guest on a podcast, The Masked Man Show with Kaz. When asked what his opinion was on the fans screaming alongside him when he used to introduce Brock Lesnar, the legendary manager said that he wasn’t that surprised by it happening in the US. However, when Saudi Arabian fans did the same he realized how popular the WWE was globally.



WWE Legendary manager Paul Heyman insists that WWE stars are more popular than LeBron James and other American Sports Stars

“If LeBron James walks down the street in Paris or Rome, he could pretty much not get (bothered), it would be like Justin Bieber walking down the street. It would be like, Oh my God, it’s LeBron James” Heyman said. “The biggest sports stars in America can go elsewhere and not get that much bothered. That doesn’t exist with WWE superstars. They work everywhere, we are everywhere.”

Heyman conceded that the NBA, NFL and UFC are more popular than WWE in the United States. However, WWE surpasses them outside the North American content. He also said that the Wrestling promotion’s global distribution was both extremely under-reported and under-appreciated.



