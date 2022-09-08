Andre the Giant and Wilt Chamberlain Once Hilariously Picked Up 235 Lbs Arnold Schwarzenegger

WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant and NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain once hilariously picked up 235 lbs Arnold Schwarzenegger and sat him on the roof of his car.

Termed the 8th wonder of the world, Andre the Giant is one of the most beloved wrestlers in the history of the industry. The WWE Hall of Famer won the hearts of many who saw him inside the squared circle and it was no different with the people who knew him outside of it.

One such person who was smitten by the gentle giant’s personality was Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger. The two worked together in the second issue of the ‘Conan the Barbarian’ franchise, ‘Conan the Destroyer.’

Apart from the 7’4” pro-wrestler, the movie also featured 7’1” NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain. The three would soon form a friendship and often visits bars and restaurants together. The seven-time Mr. Olympia champion recalled a hilarious story involving all three of them.

Andre the Giant and Wilt Chamberlain once hilariously picked up Arnold Schwarzenegger

“Andre the Giant – who was a very good friend of mine – and [Basketball legend] Wilt Chamberlin both went out for dinner several times in Mexico City when we did the second Conan movie down there,” the actor shared.

Arnold had just made his first million dollars and wanted to take the boys out. However, knowing Andre, who was notorious for his generosity, he snuck out and paid the bill which would then irk the otherwise gentle giant.

“Andre was the most generous. Wilt Chamberlin was cheap, right? He was always penny-pinching – but Andre always wanted to pay for the dinner.

So this one day, I said, ‘I’ll be right back…’ and I snuck out to give the waiter my credit card. I said, ‘Don’t let Andre or anyone pay – no matter how much he complains. I’M going to pay…’

So anyway, I came back to the table and sat down and in the end the waiter came and gave me the bill to sign. All of a sudden, [Andre’s booming voice] ‘NOOO…YOU MAKE ME VERRY ANGRY ARNOLD…’

He picked me up – and then, of course, Wilt joined in, ‘Oh yeah, I wanted to pay…’, I said, ‘Oh, dat’s a good one…’

They both carry me out of the restaurant – people are freaking out – and they sat me on the roof of my car out front. It was a very funny scene.”

This story was shared on Reddit and was later confirmed by Arnold Schwarzenegger on Twitter.

They were talking about one of my favorite stories over on @reddit so I had to confirm… http://t.co/3Fn98T4mZQ — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 9, 2013

