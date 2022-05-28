Is Vince McMahon changing the name of another WWE Superstar and bringing him with a new gimmick?

Recent reports indicate that another WWE NXT Superstar might be undergoing a name change and returning with a new gimmick.

In recent months, many WWE superstars have gone through a name change. Former NXT UK Champion Walter got a name change before making his main roster debut. Walter appeared as Gunther on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Another superstar who got a name and gimmick change is Elias. The former 24X7 Champion returned on the Raw after Wrestlemania as Ezekiel, the younger brother of Elias.

These name changes and repackaging aren’t something new. Over the years, WWE has altered the name and gimmick of multiple superstars. But, in recent times, Vince McMahon has changed the names of already established stars which has taken everyone by surprise.

WWE making a change in the in-ring name of a former NXT Tag Team Champion

Recently, a short video aired during an episode of WWE NXT 2.0. The vignette was advertising someone named Giovanni Vinci. The name was trademarked by WWE very recently, and it seems fans will be witnessing the in-ring debut of Giovanni Vinci very soon.

The short video aired on NXT included a video shot from Venice, Italy. The vignette featured a well-dressed gentleman who seemed very focused on his fashion sense. The face of the person in the video wasn’t shown. Obviously, WWE is keeping it a mystery. But, fans couldn’t stop speculating that the person in the video was NXT’s Tag Team Champion, Fabian Aichner.

Fabian has not appeared on any of NXT episodes since Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser got a call to the main roster. The former NXT Tag Team Champion is from Italy which is solidifying the rumors even more. WWE might be repackaging Fabian Aichner as Giovanni Vinci.

Vince McMahon prohibits WWE superstars to use their real names

Last month, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon introduced a new rule and prohibited his superstars from using their real names or those names that they used outside WWE.

According to Wrestling Observer‘s Bryan Alvarez, Vince does not want to establish his superstars under their real names in WWE. The Chairman of the Board thinks the superstars might use that name and fame in other promotions if they decide to leave WWE. Bryan used the example of Vince’s protege, Austin Theory(who is now known as Theory) to explain the whole thing.

“If Austin Theory leaves WWE to go to AEW he couldn’t be Austin Theory, but he could be Austin, so we have to take away everything from them that is real that they could therefore use elsewhere,” Alvarez stated.

Well, it will be fascinating to see how this name change and repackaging goes for the former NXT tag team champion.

