Wrestling

Is Vince McMahon changing the name of another WWE Superstar and bringing him with a new gimmick?

WWE superstar name change
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
Kevin Owens posts a hilarious reply to Edge's Judgment Day member teases
Next Article
"No player should wear the no.23 because of Michael Jordan!": When LeBron James wanted the NBA to hang up the two-three in honor of the Bulls legend
WWE Latest News
WWE superstar name change
Is Vince McMahon changing the name of another WWE Superstar and bringing him with a new gimmick?

Recent reports indicate that another WWE NXT Superstar might be undergoing a name change and…