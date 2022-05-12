“Why the f*ck didn’t you talk on that call?” Dana White recalls the moment when Vince McMahon scolded him Over a Text Message

UFC President Dana White recently talked about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and how he was scolded by the WWE boss.

In the past, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has expressed his respect towards the pro-wrestling king Vince McMahon. Both are the best in their domain and share professional respect for each other. Recently, Dana White shared an incident that occurred during the early days of the pandemic.

UFC’s President recalled the owners’ meeting that was hosted by the US President to discuss the future of each organization.

UFC President recalls how Vince scolded him over text messages

In his recent interview with The Pivot Podcast, Dana White stated that Vince was also a part of the owners’ meeting held during the early stages of the pandemic. He recalled that the Chairman of WWE was not pleased with him. Dana further stated that Vince once berated him over text messages.

“President Trump put me and a bunch of the other guys in sports on a panel. And we would get on a call every week with the President and walk through how we would do this, and I — God, I don’t even know if I should talk about this publicly but… I’ve never talked about this before.” Dana Said.

While sharing the incident, Dana White disclosed that Vince texted him and scolded him over how he handled himself during the meetings. He recalled that the WWE owner thought Dana should have asked questions during the meetings.

He recalled:

“Vince McMahon starts texting me and basically berating me after the call, like, ‘Why didn’t you talk? Why didn’t you back up what I was saying? And we gotta go through this,’ and all this other sh*t.”

“Vince is a f*cking killer,” says UFC President Dana White

While talking on the podcast, Dana White stated that he believed Vince McMahon was the only one in those meetings who wasn’t full of shi*t. He even praised the WWE boss for hosting events during the pandemic. Dana said:

“And I was like, ‘Because I think everybody’s full of sh*t, that’s why, except for you. You’re definitely not full of sh*t, Vince,’ you know? Vince is a f*cking killer. Vince was putting on his events down in Florida at the time too.”

The way Dana described Vince in the interview, it seems that the UFC President admires the work and business style of the WWE Chairman. While Dana White will be all geared up for the Las Vegas event later this month, Vince is all set for his next premium live event Hell In A Cell.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.