“It wasn’t my intention AT ALL!” – Buddy Murphy issues apology after controversial Tweet

Buddy Murphy issues apology after controversial Tweet. The former WWE Superstar sent a message out today but it was not received well by the fans.

Buddy Murphy’s 90-day non-compete clause came to an end and he celebrated it by posting a picture referencing his ‘freedom’. However, he received backlash for using a picture that showed someone breaking free from chains on their wrists.

Fans accused Murphy of comparing his WWE run to slavery, and making light of the topic.Murphy soon deleted the racially insensitive picture and replaced it with caged birds flying free instead. He has now addressed his faux pas and apologized for it.

“My apologies for the tweet I posted earlier today if it offended you. It wasn’t my intention AT ALL! And FAR from what I intended it to mean! deleted the the tweet. Once again. My apologies!”

Buddy Murphy joined the WWE back in 2013. He spent four years in NXT before he was moved to 205 Live where he won the WWE Cruiserweight title once.

Buddy was later called to main roster where he didn’t do too much of note until he was paired with Seth Rollins on RAW. However, the alliance ended after Murphy chose to side by the Mysterios during Rollins’ feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Murphy did not feature on TV following the conclusion of that feud and he was eventually released along with Braun Strowman, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett and Aleister Black on June 2 of this year.

Murphy has since changed his name to Buddy Matthews and is rumored to be headed to Impact Wrestling, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

