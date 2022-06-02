“I’ve beat my head against the wall in front of him” – Randy Orton spills how Vince Macmahon has witnessed him in his worst moments

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton expresses how Vince Mcmahon has watched him grow from a rookie with emotional problems to the Apex Preador that he is today.

WWE recently commemorated Randy Orton’s 20 years with the company. The 14-time WWE champion was not always as revered in the company as he is today. In his rookie years, Randy has had breakdowns which were witnessed by Vince Mcmahon in close quarters. The Boss and his prodigy have had a ‘different’ kind of relationship.

Randy told Metro.co.uk:

‘Yeah, it’s totally changed over the years. We had a weird – not weird, but a different kind of relationship. Early on, I was getting in trouble a lot and there was a lot of times I had go to the principal’s office.

‘I used to dread it. For some reason, I’d always leave that office and I’d go back to the locker room and I’d be on the show that night. He had no reason to keep me around with some of the s**t that I was pulling. Some of it was just dumb, immature kid s**t.’

In his darkest days, Randy said that Vince was present and saw how he had his episodes. Ironically, Randy played the part of a maniac with ‘Intermittent Explosive Disorder in a storyline feud with the Mcmahon family. It all makes sense how Vince channeled Randy’s dark side into a storyline.

Orton-Mcmahon Relationship

Randy now at 42, knows that he has matured a lot in the company. The fact that Vince has seen him grow out of it has made him earn Vince’s respect.

He further added:

‘Now that 20 years has gone by and I’ve slowly got to know him, I think there’s more of a man-to-man respect there of a husband and a father, and he’s seen that I’ve matured as well.

‘He’s seen me in dark periods where I’ve had meltdowns and breakdowns in front of him. I’ve beat my head against the wall in front of him, as a 25 year old man just emotional f***ing – “Arrrr!” – not knowing how to express myself.’

Randy Orton has been loyal to WWE and despite his meltdowns and breakdowns, neither the WWE nor Orton turned their backs on each other.

