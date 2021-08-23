Kay Lee Ray makes NXT debut and challenges Raquel Gonzalez at WWE NXT Takeover 36. The former NXT UK Superstar has moved brands.

Raquel Gonzalez defended her NXT Women’s Championship against friend turned foe Dakota Kai at NXT TakeOver 36. The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions went head to head for the biggest prize on the Black and Gold Brand.



Like many before her, Dakota Kai failed to overcome the might of Gonzalez. Just when the Women’s Champion was celebrating her victory over her former partner, she was interrupted by former NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray.

Fans chanted her name as the former NXT Uk Superstar walked out and stared at Gonzalez. She did not cut a promo or say a word but the statement was made. She wants the top prize and will go after anyone that has it around their waist, even if that someone is a dominant champion like Gonzalez.

Kay Lee Ray herself is no stranger to championships. She recently held the NXT UK Women’s Title for a historic 649 days after defeating Toni Storm at NXT UK “Takeover: Cardiff” on August 31, 2019. She eventually dropped the title to current champion Meiko Satomura on the June 10 NXT UK episode.

Kay Lee Ray did not appear on NXT UK TV since her loss. Reports had emerged that she had moved to Orlando and had been spending plenty of time around the Performance Center. The change of brands has been confirmed tonight and it appears that she will go straight to the top of the food chain.

