Cameron Grimes crowned new Million Dollar Champion at WWE NXT Takeover 36. In doing so he saved Ted DiBiase from becoming LA Knight’s butler.

Cameron Grimes has finally prised the Million Dollar Championship from LA Knight.NXT TakeOver 36 opened with Knight defending the Million Dollar Championship against Grimes. There was more at stake than just the title though.

If Grimes lost, then WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase would have been forced to be Knight’s butler. Grimes himself was Knight’s butler and his win not only saved DiBiase but also saved him from being Knight’s butler going out of the event.

This was their third match for the title and like their previous bouts both Grimes and Knight put on an incredible performance. They had a few near falls and both of them took their chances to shine. Grimes even got busted open across the bridge of his nose!



The match seemed to be heading to a close when Grimes locked on the Million Dollar Dream. However, Knight managed to break the hold by driving him into a turnbuckle.

Knight tried using the title as a weapon but Grimes kicked him outside the ring. The original Million Dollar Man, Ted Dibiase, then took Knight out with his own Million Dollar Dream. Grimes then nailed the Cave-In for the win.



Dibiase and Grimes celebrated the victory in the middle of the ring after a hard fought victory and what a way to start a show!

We have a NEW Million Dollar Champion at #NXTTakeOver 36! It’s straight to the moon for @CGrimesWWE! 🚀🌕 pic.twitter.com/Drad6p8Ju7 — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021



Knight won the Million Dollar Championship on June 13 after beating Grimes in a Ladder Match at “Takeover: In Your House”.

He was the innaugral champion of the newly reintroduced title and held it for 69 days.

