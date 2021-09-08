Kevin Owens WWE contract reportedly expiring soon, teases AEW move. The former Universal Champion could very well become a free agent soon.

Kevin Owens contract with the WWE is reportedly nearing its end. The Prizefighter was believed to be with the WWE until atleast early 2023 at least according to an interview he gave back in 2018 where he stated that he had re-signed with WWE for 5 years.

However, it appears that his contract is scheduled to be expire before that. Owens even took to Twitter to tease a possible move to AEW.

In a since deleted tweet, Owens tweeted the coordinates to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. He then changed the location in his Twitter bio to “Almost there”.

Mount Rushmore is the name of a stable Owens was in with Adam Cole and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in 2013-2014. Owens ended up leaving the stable when he signed with WWE in 2014.

According to Fightful Select, WWE restructured several contracts ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Owens’ contract was one of those deals that changed. His contract is now set to expire in January 2022. It is currently unknown who else had their contracts altered.

“Fightful has been made aware that one WWE contract expires much sooner than originally thought by the public. Kevin Owens did an interview in May of 2018 with TVA Sports where he’d stated that he’d signed a new 5-year contract that would carry him into 2023. However, as it turns out, that deal is actually now up in January 2022, according to WWE sources.”

There is no official word as to why WWE chose to shorten Owens’ contract or if the company altered any of his deals to accommodate this change.

