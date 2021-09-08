“WWE – you’ve got a problem” – Mick Foley says WWE is no longer the place talent aspire to be

Mick Foley says WWE is no longer the place talent aspire to be. The WWE Hall of Famer lavished praise on AEW for doing the opposite.

AEW’s recent Pay Per View ‘All Out’ has been praised by both fans and critics alike. In contrast, WWE SummerSlam was seen as a mixed package by many including several WWE Hall of Famers. The reason for so comes down to the same thing; booking.

Also read: WWE make changes to John Cena return on SmackDown

Mick Foley, who is also a WWE Hall of Famer, took to Facebook to explain what he thinks the problem is and why AEW is shaping up to be an ideal destination for aspiring young talents. He uploaded a video talking about the various that plague the company at the moment.

Mick Foley says WWE is no longer the place talent aspire to be

“WWE, we’ve got a problem. Because I think you do. And the problem is that WWE is no longer the place for talent to aspire to. Part of it is because AEW is doing a great job of attracting great talent, proven talent, building other talent, creating storylines.

“But part of it is a problem of your own making. I think the younger talent sees the way that the developmental characters are cut or left by the wayside or in the case of Karrion Kross, greatly watered down or even made a joke of when they debut on the main roster. It’s not broke, don’t fix it.

“If I was an aspiring talent now, big-league talent, with a major decision to make, I’m not sure that I would trust WWE creative to do the right thing with my career. You guys did wonders with me back in the day but that was a different time, different place but if it was today, I’m not sure I would trust the powers that be with my career in their hands, and until that changes, WWE – you’ve got a problem.”



Click here for more Wrestling News