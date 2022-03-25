“Maybe we shouldn’t do that” – The Undertaker opens up on the botched Jackhammer by Goldberg that almost ended his career

The Undertaker discusses his notorious botch with Goldberg and says he was two inches away from not getting back up.

The two primary things linked to pro-wrestling alongside fame are injuries and botch. Even the biggest superstars cannot get away without suffering an injury or making a botch. One of such incidents happened at WWE’s Super Showdown show in Saudi Arabia in June 2019.

Goldberg botches his Jackhammer in the match of the matches

Former World Champion Bill Goldberg was going one-on-one with The Deadman in the main event of WWE Super ShowDown 2019. Goldberg has suffered a concussion earlier in the match after crashing headfirst with the ring post. That’s where the dream match between the two legends started going sideways and was full of missteps and uncoordinated moves. Goldberg gave a nasty-looking Jackhammer and The Undertaker awkwardly landed on the back of his neck.

The Undertaker recalls the infamous near career-ending botch with Goldberg

Recalling the incident on the True Geordie Podcast, The Undertaker said that Goldberg’s Jackhammer could have injured him seriously:

“People are expecting big things because it’s Goldberg and it’s Undertaker. I’m thinking, ‘We gotta pay this off.’ Maybe if I was working more often I would have recognized the fact that ‘Maybe we shouldn’t do that.’ That was one of those instances where two inches [difference in landing], I don’t get up.” He Stated.

The match lasted for a little less than ten minutes where the Phenom defeated his fellow veteran. The match of the matches is remembered by the fans only for the poorly executed Jackhammer by Goldberg.

The Undertaker holds no grudges against Goldberg for the deadly botch.

Talking to True Gordie, The Undertaker stated that he does not blame Goldberg for the botch and holds no grudge against the two-time Universal Champion:

“It’s one of those things that happened. He’s done that move a million times. I don’t know if he was concussed at that point yet. Part of that is because I’m not working a full schedule at that point. I’m not kicking on all my cylinders where I can recognize that ‘Okay, maybe we shouldn’t do this.” The Undertaker Said.

Both the legends finished the match safely and did not catch any serious injury during the match. The veterans of WWE did get a chance to make up for that clumsy match they gave in the main event of WWE Super ShowDown 2019. While The Undertaker retired from pro-wrestling after The Phenomenal AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at Wrestlemania 36, Goldberg is still active with WWE and hitting his opponents Jackhammers.

