“Not acceptable, highly dangerous, and completely inappropriate” – Former ECW Champion reacts to recent allegations against Vince McMahon

Ex-WWE Superstar Lance Storm recently pinned his thoughts on the ongoing controversy of his former boss, Vince McMahon.

WWE is going through a lot recently. While top stars like Cody Rhodes are getting injured, superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi are leaving their titles backstage. But, one news that shook everyone was Vince McMahon getting caught up in controversy.

The Chairman of the Board is being investigated for paying $3 Million to cover up an alleged affair with a former employee. Recently, former WWE star Lance Strom talked about the controversy and made a bold statement regarding Vince McMahon.

During the Figure Four Daily podcast, Lance Storm was asked to give his take on the ongoing controversy surrounding the WWE owner. The former ECW and WCW champion made some harsh comments regarding his former boss.

Lance Storm bashes Vince McMahon and he calls his behavior “highly dangerous”

On a recent episode of the show, former WWE stars Lance Storm and Bryan Alvarez discussed a lot of things concerning the pro wrestling industry.

However, when the former WWE star was asked to voice his thoughts on the ongoing investigation, he made some hard comments. Lance Storm was stunned to hear such kind of scandal transpiring in this era. He noted Vince should have learned from the Me Too movement. The former ECW went on to call McMahon’s behavior unacceptable and completely inappropriate. He stated:

“I’m dumbfounded that this was so recent. Like, this isn’t like a 1994 thing that it just came to light… When ‘Me Too’ hit however many years ago… and so many people were coming forward and saying things… there were a lot of people in the wrestling business that were hit. How did you [Vince] not learn from that? That this conduct is not acceptable, highly dangerous, and completely inappropriate.”

Lance Storm believes men in power should not have affairs with their employees even if the whole thing is consensual. Anyway, Vince has voluntarily stepped down from his CEO and Chairman’s position in WWE.

Mr. McMahon’s TV appearances since the Hush Money controversy

Vince McMahon usually keeps his TV appearances very limited and features in major storylines only. Lately, the former CEO featured alongside ‘Theory’, the so-called ‘upcoming John Cena.’ But, the appearances were limited.

However, since the incident, Vince has appeared on television twice. First, he appeared on the 18th June episode of SmackDown to kick off the show by saying, ‘Then, Now, Forever, and Together.’ And then, Vince appeared on the 20th June episode of Raw. This time, Vince appeared to hype the return of John Cena later this month.

Anyway, till the investigation concludes, Vince McMahon is replaced by his daughter, Stephanie McMahon. Let’s see how this whole thing unfolds and impacts the overall business of WWE.

