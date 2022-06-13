“For me, it was exactly what it needed to be” – Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee recalls her talk with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE

Ex-WWE Superstar AJ Lee recently shared the reaction of her former boss Vince McMahon on her departure from the company.

There are many superstars who had a decent run while working with WWE. But, when it comes to leaving the company on good terms, there are only a few. From Brett Hart to CM Punk and Dean Ambrose, all of the superstars left WWE at loggerheads. But, that was not the case with WWE’s former 3-time Divas Championship, AJ Lee.

April Jeanette Mendez, also known as AJ Lee is the wife of former WWE star CM Punk, who left the company on the ugliest terms. Lee recently appeared on a podcast where she opened up about her exit from WWE.

AJ Lee recollects how Vince McMahon took her WWE departure

While talking on a recent episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, the former WWE star talked about her departure from Vince’s company and also shared her last chat with her former boss.

While recalling Vince McMahon’s reaction to her decision to leave, the former Divas champion stated that her former boss took the whole thing very generously. McMahon even assured Lee that the doors of WWE will always be open for her. AJ Lee stated that she wanted to exit WWE on top and on her terms. Lee said:

“He was very kind. He was just like, ‘the door’s always open if you want to come back.’ and that to me was, I don’t know like I know it’s different for some people, but to me, it was so important to go out on top on my own terms.”

It’s very unexpected from the WWE Chairman as he didn’t share a good relationship with AJ Lee’s better half CM Punk. Vince McMahon fired CM Punk in 2014 following their differences in and outside the WWE ring.

The Former Divas Champion appreciates her time in WWE

During the show, AJ Lee also mentioned how several superstars end up getting buried before they leave WWE. She appreciated the fact that she got a Wrestlemania win before her departure. The former champion feels leaving after her Wrestlemania win was the right way.

Anyway, Lee seemed happy and satisfied with what she did and how she left WWE. She said:

“Yeah, I appreciated that. I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience with them. For me, it was exactly what it needed to be.”

Lee announced her departure from WWE in 2015, one year after CM Punk was fired. The former WWE star currently serves as an executive producer at WOW – Women of Wrestling.

Now that CM Punk is back in the ring, it will be interesting to see whether Lee ever steps foot in the squared circle. And if she does, will it be WWE or AEW?

