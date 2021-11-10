Randy Orton prevents young fan from getting squashed in crowd during WWE Live Event. The Viper took note of the situation and acted promptly.

Randy Orton is one of the most influential wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside a WWE ring. The Viper has done and seen it all. The WWE Championships, the main events and memorable storylines. He has etched himself into the hearts of many fans over the years.

Orton further endeared himself to the fans during a WWE live event during their recent tour to England. At an event in Birmingham, the Viper was seen interacting with fans around the barricade when he suddenly noticed a child being squashed by the swarm of fans behind. He quickly stepped in and made sure the fan was okay before making his way out.

Watch: Randy Orton prevents young fan from getting squashed in crowd during WWE Live Event



Orton is currently relishing his babyface run alongside Matt Riddle. Dubbed the Rk-Bro, the two are the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions. They won the championships from AJ Styles and Omos at SummerSlam and are currently looking forward to defending the pride of their brand against the SmackDown Tag Team champions at the upcoming Survivor Series Pay Per View.



