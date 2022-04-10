“Ready? Here’s the secret” – Former WWE employee reveals how ring names are selected for New WWE Talents

Former WWE NXT Associate Producer Ryan Katz appeared in an interview where he described the process of deciding WWE ring names.

In a recent appearance on the Handsome Genius Club Radio Show, Former WWE NXT Associate Producer Ryan Katz explained the process through which the WWE Ring Names are decided. Ryan Katz had seen numerous talents come and go during his time at the WWE Performance Center. Ryan stated that some got to keep the same ring names, and the majority of them had to come up with a new ring name for them.

How do the new WWE Talents get their ring names?

Ryan stated the talents are involved in the process of getting a new ring name. Former WWE NXT Associate Producer said:

“Ready? Here’s the secret. The talents are in on the names. They’re in on them. Like, there may be some people who get a list and have to pick something from it, but I would say a lot of times if that’s happening then I can’t say the talent’s not given, because there are times where talent may submit a lot of names and then there becomes a mix and match game and things that happen. But in the end, talent is involved in that decision.”

“Like, it is not – no one is just given a random gimmick. And maybe I shouldn’t say no one because, of course, there is going to be an exception to the rule and someone has been given a gimmick. But like, the talent is involved in creating their gimmick and that’s what I talked about with being undeniable is that those talents that show who they are and they express who they are and what they want to be will be that.” He further explained.

While talking about the gimmick, Ryan also explained that WWE talents have the last say when deciding on an in-ring gimmick. He said:

“When you’re trying to figure out a gimmick and presenting it, ‘What do you think of this?’ Then they’re going to be like, ‘Well, I don’t really like it.’ But if it’s like, ‘I’m doing this.’ Then it’s like, ‘Well, yeah. Let’s see what you got.’ Confidence is king.”

Ryan Katz believes character is more important than the name

Katz stated that he likes goofy names and also believes that the name is less important. The character they portray is more important.

“I’m actually a fan of weird names. I like goofy things. He said. “I like things that just stick out and I don’t even mind cartoony names because I’m a firm believer that the talent makes the name, the name doesn’t make the talent whether you have a bland name, whether you have a cartoony name, whether you have the coolest name in the world. If you’re not cool talent, that cool name doesn’t mean anything.” Katz explained.

“There was a wrestler pitched who wanted the name Diggs or it might’ve been Dig,” Katz recalled. “Dig, Diggs. It was one of the two and it was hated. Hand across the world. The room just, no one was going to buy into that. Like, I dug it. I thought it was kind of cool. Like, ‘Well, who’s name is Dig?’ It’s like, ‘No one. That guy. That guy’s parents called him Dig. And that helps, To me, form an identity. That guy grew up, to me, those things help make characters.” He recalled.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.