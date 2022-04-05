Pat McAfee Net Worth: How Much Does the NFL Punter Earn From WWE?

How much does Pat McAfee earn? What is the net worth of the SmackDown commentator and host of the ‘Pat McAfee Show’?

Pat McAfee has been all over the headlines all across the globe since he following his unreal performance at WrestleMania 38. The former NFL punter has become a fan favorite after his match against Austin Theory at this year’s show of the shows.

But up until WrestleMania, how much did he earn, and what is the net worth of Pat McAfee now?

The thriving net worth of Pat McAfee

McAfee was a well-established star even before stepping foot in a WWE ring. He was an NFL player and played for the Indianapolis Colts from 2009 to 2016. He was a seventh-round, 222 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft. McAfee’s first NFL contract was over $15 million from salary and bonuses. He also signed a 5-year $14 million deal with $5 million in guarantees.

McAfee has had a successful media career after he retired from the NFL in 2016. After retiring from football, Pat launched his radio podcast. The former punter has a huge fan following and is adored by a lot of people in sports. His YouTube talk show “The Pat McAfee Show” is synonymous with football fans.

A boom in the earnings of Pat McAfee after he entered the WWE

In 2018, the wrestling fanatics Pat McAfee first in WWE NXT where he worked as a comedian wrestling analyst. There he got in some trouble with the Undisputed Era and Adam Cole. McAfee also used his YouTube talk show to publicize forthcoming wrestling matches and events. So, when McAfee invited Adam Cole to an episode, things went sideways.

Both athletes met in the ring at an NXT pay-per-view called NXT Takeover: XXX. Adam Cole came out on top after defeating the former NFL star.

Pat McAfee joined WWE SmackDown as a Commentator last year

On April 16, 2021, McAfee signed a multi-year deal with the WWE company and joined the SmackDown Live broadcast team alongside Michael Cole. Since McAfee joined the blue brand, his energy and quick-witted calls have elevated him as a favorite of the WWE Universe.

Mcafee’s WWE contract came alongside an outrageous FanDuel deal. According to the New York Post,

“In what might be the richest talent deal in sports media history, FanDuel has reportedly signed a contract with “The Pat McAfee Show” worth in the vicinity of $30 million annually.”

The net worth of the SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee

Celebrity Net Worth states that the net worth of Pat McAfee is around $20 million and has a salary of $30 million. From the Pro Bowl to Wrestling at WrestleMania, McAfee has done it all. Since his joining as a commentator on SmackDown, Pat has become the most fun and entertaining part of the Friday night show. The Pat McAfee Show would keep hosting WWE wrestlers and other celebs.

