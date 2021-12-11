Real Reason why Kairi Sane refused WWE comeback and chance to wrestle again. The former NXT Women’s Champion has not wrestled since 2020.

The Pirate Princess was written out of WWE storylines last year after being jumped by Bayley and became the basis for Asuka’s vengeance against the Golden Role Models. Outside of Kayfabe, she received an emotional goodbye from both the promotion and the fans.

While she no longer wrestles, her last match was in 2020, she still has a contract with WWE. However, it appears that former NXT Women’s Champion has turned down WWE’s offer to have her return to the promotion as an active wrestler.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sane chose to turn down WWE’s offer because she no longer wanted to reside in the United States. Complications from COVID-19 protocols involving travel between the U.S. and Japan also contributed to her decision.

“Kairi Sane’s contract has expired. WWE wanted to renew her deal and have her return and wrestle, but she didn’t want to live in the U.S. And with COVID, the travel back-and-forth isn’t going to work right now.”

As stated before, Sane has not wrestled since 2020. However, she almost wrestled for Stardom last year before the WWE pulled her out of it. With the end of her relationship with WWE, it will be interesting to see if Stardom and Sane work together in the future.

Kairi Sane made her first appearance for the WWE in the innaugral Mae Young Classic tournament back in 2017. She went on to win the tournament and was then assigned to NXT. Sane went on to win the NXT Women;s Championship once before moving on to the main roster and winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Asuka.

