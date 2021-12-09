“My favorite thing in my career” – WWE Superstar sheds light on what it is like working with Vince McMahon

WWE Superstar sheds light on what it is like working with Vince McMahon. The WWE Chairman has a reputation of running a tight ship.

It is said that Vince McMahon is a control freak who micromanages every aspect of his shows. However, WWE Superstar Sonya Deville dispelled the notion on her latest interview with PopCulture.com, describing the WWE Patriarch as helpful and supportive.

Deville, who portrays an on screen authority figure on WWE programming, has been spending a lot of time with Vince backstage and termed the experience as her favorite thing in her career so far. She described him as being knowledgable and respectable and revealed that she was freaking out while working with him.

“Yeah, that’s been really cool. Working with Vince lately has probably been my favorite thing in my career thus far. He’s just so knowledgeable and just so respectable to be around. And just to be in segments with him, I was like, ‘Oh my god.’

I don’t have many fangirl moments. But I was kind of freaking out. And he’s so cool, and we were in there for hours working on stuff. He’s just so helpful. And he’s always been supportive of my career and what I wanted to do.”

Deville is advertised to take on Naomi this Friday on SmackDown. This will be her first singles match in 474 days. Her last singles match was against Mandy Rose at SummerSlam 2020. However, she has since partaken in a handicap match alongside Shayna Baszler against Naomi, although, she did not do much in that match.

When asked if she was content with her current portrayal on WWE TV, she said:

“I’m a fighter born and raised. So obviously, I love to fight and I love to throw down. But, a lot of people also don’t know — one of my first passions was acting and performing. I used to host a show in LA before I got signed.

So, talking and using my voice is also something that I really get a lot of satisfaction doing and a lot of gratification — so, I’m just enjoying where I am. I’m not eager or in some sort of rush to be anywhere else. I feel very present in this moment and in this [on-screen authority role].”

