Real reason why Kevin Owens was added to the WWE Title match at DAY 1 PPV revealed. He will face Champion Big E and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match.

Big E was originally supposed to face Seth Rollins in a singles match for the WWE Championship at DAY 1. However, that was changed this week when Owens was added into the match after he beat the WWE Champion in a non-title match.

The match had no stakes when the night began. By the time the main event rolled up though, a stipulation was added. Should Owens wins, he would be added to the WWE Championship match. Rollins, interferred in the match to keep Owens from winning and avoid competition. However, he ended up handing him the win via disqualification instead.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the events on RAW and suggested that Owens was added in the match to take the pin instead of Rollins. Doing so would allow them to stretch the feud between Rollins and Big E.

“This allows them to stretch the feud out between Big E and Seth Rollins because Kevin Owens can get pinned and they can keep the feud going. Because on that side, as long as Big E is a babyface champion, it’s going to be tough to put Edge in there. Who is there other than Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens? And we don’t know how long Kevin Owens is going to be there. His contract is coming up at the end of January after the Royal Rumble, and then he’ll have a decision to make.”

WWE Day 1 is scheduled to take place on January 1, 2022, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be the company’s first PPV event to take place on New Year’s Day.

