“I didn’t know if I wanted to be a part of that” – Kurt Angle reveals why he refused to sign with the WWE for another year

Kurt Angle reveals why he refused to sign with the WWE for another year. The WWE Hall of Famer retired after his match with Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania 35.

Kurt Angle laced his wrestling boots for the last time back in 2019. He fought and lost to Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania 35. This would be the final match of his career. However, he was offered to wrestle another year in the WWE by Vince McMahon.

During a recent conversation with Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, the Olympic Gold Medalist revealed that he asked the WWE Chairman to give him John Cena at the Show of Shows but was instead told that he could have the match at Wrestlemania 36 instead. Angle turned the offer down despite wanting that match because he believed that Vince would have him jobbing out for the entire year.

“Well Vince [McMahon] said, ‘Well Kurt, you can do that next year.’ I was like, ‘Vince, I’m retiring this year.’ He said, ‘Well if you wait another year, I could do that for you.’ I said, ‘No, no, I’m gonna do it this year’ because there was no way in hell I was gonna wrestle another year especially in WWE because all they were gonna do was job me out for the whole year so, I knew — I could see the writing on the wall and I didn’t know if I wanted to be a part of that.”

Kurt Angle kickstarted John Cena’s WWE career. He and several fans believed that it would have been perfect for Cena to pull the curtains on the WWE Hall of Famer’s career. However, he was in the middle of a long term storyline with Corbin that lasted several months and Vince prioritised the culmination of that feud instead.

Even Corbin is aware that Angle did not want him as his final opponent. However, he doesn’t mind the admission and even understood Angle’s desire to face Cena. In an interview with TalkSport, a few months ago he said:

“Yeah, everyone is going to have a dream match for their final match and I can’t ever imagine Kurt Angle was like ‘I want to wrestle Baron Corbin for my last match in WWE!’ He had history, he was Cena’s first match in WWE and I understand that completely. Who wouldn’t want to go out wrestling John Cena as their last match?”

