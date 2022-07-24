”So I get up and I’m like ‘this is really going south,” – Chris Jericho explains how he had to think on his feet during a match with an injured superstar

Jericho showcased why he is the safest wrestler to step in the ring with during a match with Neville after he gravely injured his ankle and how Y2J handled the situation.

Chris Jericho is a wrestling veteran who has contributed hugely to the world of pro wrestling. He is arguably one of the most experienced and shrewd wrestlers to ever lace a pair of boots. To this day, he is regarded as one of the safest wrestlers to work with inside the squared circle. Besides wrestling, Jericho has a successful rock band named Fozzy. Y2J is revered in every venture he’s embarked on because of his astute professionalism.

The master of the Code-Breaker is the right mix of a charismatic entertainer and a consummate professional. One instance of his ring presence and astuteness was seen on TV on Monday Night Raw when Jericho competed with Neville, “the man who gravity forgot”.

During the match, Neville seriously injured his ankle after botching a wrestling move known as the baseball slide. On seeing him limp slightly, Jericho acted wisely. Instead of breaking character, Jericho shoved the referee Charles Robinson who was unaware of what had happened to Neville. This instantly led to a disqualification.

As a wrestler, during a match, it is important to subtly engage in cue communication with a fellow wrestler to carry out the match according to the script. On his Talk is Jericho Podcast with Charles Robinson as a guest, Jericho explained the entire scenario.

“He [Neville] jumps up and goes for the Frankenstein and says ‘finish’ so I was thinking maybe he’s panicking that we were running out of time. So he does it and then I take the bump because I’m like ‘No, we’ve got plenty of time.’ And then he covers me and says, ‘I think I just broke my ankle.’”

”So I get up and I’m like ‘this is really going south.’ Because now people are going to start sniffing that something is wrong, so I push you… I’m thinking if I push you, you’ll DQ me. Because at least we’ll get a DQ.”

For most of his lustrous career, The former AEW Champion has been a classic heel. After he successfully compelled Robinson to disqualify him, fans were unsatisfied with the ending. However, everybody learned later how crucial it was for Jericho to take that step.

Jericho and Neville turn All Elite

WWE’s attrition rates went up when AEW came to be. There was a huge influx of ex-WWE guys in AEW after its inception. Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho were the trailblazers for other lost WWE talents. Similarly, Neville split from WWE in 2018. Neville is better known as Pac in AEW.

He continues to wrestle for the Indies alongside. Pac has rubbed elbows with the likes of Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, and then some. He is famous for his incredible high-flying style where ever he goes.

With regards to Jericho, he became the first-ever AEW World Champion at the PPV event of All Out after defeating Adam Page. Everything that Jericho has achieved so far in his career, proves that he is the GOAT of wrestling.

Read how Jericho motivated Kofi Kingston to fight Vince McMahon.