Wrestling

“Hit me or kiss me, b****” – What Really Happened During the Brock Lesnar Chris Jericho Backstage Altercation?

Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar
Rishabh Singh

Previous Article
Most sixes in Test cricket: Ben Stokes number of sixes in Test matches
Next Article
Fastest 100 in Test cricket: Fastest Test century for England full list
WWE Latest News
Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar
“Hit me or kiss me, b****” – What Really Happened During the Brock Lesnar Chris Jericho Backstage Altercation?

The backstage heat between Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho was over a script that was…