“Hit me or kiss me, b****” – What Really Happened During the Brock Lesnar Chris Jericho Backstage Altercation?

The backstage heat between Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho was over a script that was unbeknownst to a lot of people in the locker room.

Brock Lesnar is a monster among men. His sheer size is enough to instill fear in the hearts of men. Joe Rogan once described Lesnar as a modern reincarnation of a Viking warrior.

Along with a large frame, Lesnar also is as quick as they come. Lesnar moves too fast for a guy who weighs 280lbs. Besides having a dominant wrestling career, Lesnar has also made a name for himself in the fight world. The former UFC champion once encountered a man with not so big a size but a bigger heart.

Chris Jericho is legitimately the “OG” of pro wrestling. Besides his talent in the ring, Jericho also is a rock star with his own band named “Fozzy”. Before wrestling, Jericho was a bouncer at a bar. While Jericho is undoubtedly a tough individual, he once had delusions of grandeur when he squared up to Brock Lesnar backstage.

The real-life tussle between Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho

In 2016, at the PPV of Summerslam, Brock Lesnar was scheduled to compete with his OVW buddy, Randy Orton. Superstars such as Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, John Cena, Batista, and Shelton Benjamin were produced by OVW in 2001.

During the match, Brock busted Randy open and left him motionless in the ring. The entire arena full of fans was heard gasping at that sight. Blood is a thing of the past in the WWE ever since the Company went PG. What fans didn’t know and neither did Jericho is that the finish was as per the script. Brock didn’t do anything that the script didn’t say.

According to journalist Dave Meltzer, watching from backstage, Chris Jericho went ballistic and went up to WWE producer Micheal Hayes to get an explanation. Jericho got an unsatisfactory answer and he took it upon himself to beat the answers out of Brock Lesnar. Does Jericho have more guts than brains?

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet revealed that Lesnar was having no part of Chris Jericho’s outburst backstage as Jericho called the finish “Bull****”. Furious Jericho soon got in Brock’s face with his questions which led to Brock shoving Jericho. However, Jericho didn’t back down and got right back in Lesnar’s face.

Reports claim that Brock was seen dealing with this in humor. He kissed Jericho on his forehead and said, “kiss me back, P***y.”

Jericho still didn’t let up and was ready to brawl with the beast which was not the smartest move of Jericho’s career.

The two were separated by everybody getting involved and trying to break it up when Lesnar put his arms behind his back and said, “hit me or kiss me, b****.”

Dave Meltzer said at that point that Vince McMahon and Triple H intervened and escorted Brock away from Y2J.

Satin reported that Chris Jericho was later reprimanded by The Boss Vince McMahon for losing his cool.

Are Lesnar and Jericho friends?

Despite the heat, Brock was never heard even addressing anything about the issue anywhere.

However, speaking with Justin Barraso of Sports Illustrated, Jericho said:

“When you get into that moment, it is what it is.”

Jericho continued, “You either go for it, or you put your tail between your legs and hide, and I’ve never been that type of guy. I’m more of the type to die with boots on.

“I’ve had my issues and shoots with MMA guys before, like that one with Brock Lesnar, and I survived by the skin of my teeth.”

Thankfully, things never got physical and it appears that both men may have called the truce even though they were never seen together publicly again.