“Thats why most jobs have legitimate human resources” – Missy Hyatt opens up on Wrestlers drugging and assaulting women

Missy Hyatt opens up on Wrestlers drugging and assaulting women. There is a lot of talk on the subject following the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

Wrestling’s dark side has been brutally exposed following the recent episode of Dark side of the Ring. The golden days of wrestling was not very kind to women but we may have been underestimating how truly sickening and outrageous the times were.

On the latest episode of the Dark Side of the Ring we had Rob Van Dam saying that wrestlers would drug women and have their way with them. We also had Tommy Dreamer playing down Ric Flair’s sexual misconduct and Terri Runnels, who also spoke about her own sexual harrasments, almost seemed dissapointed at the Air hostesses going to court.

Runnels reaction is far from surprising. It is standard for a victim that has unfortunately been led to believe that what she went through was not out of the ordinary but the reaction from fans today is indication of how the times have since changed.

Missy Hyatt, who is known as ‘The First Lady of Professional Wrestling’, took to Twitter and gave details regarding the disturbing backstage culture in the 90s. She wrote:

“My opinion on the culture depicted in @DarkSideOfRing. Old school rasslin: it was sadly not frowned upon exposing yourself to a stranger, H-bombing co workers or even strangers. It was part of the culture at the time. I dont condone it. Glad the new generation is wiser.”

“It would not fly in a non wrestling job or most outside social settings. Thats why most jobs have legitimate human resources to handle these matters.”

You don’t speak out about drugs, parting,harassment or you are a stooge or a trouble maker. Other sports have a similar party culture. I knew about a group of tampa bay lightning that h bombed women and there were allegations of rape. Rape is rape no matter what — Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) September 18, 2021



Missy Hyatt worked for the WWE back in 1987. However, she is best known for her time in WCW where she worked from 1987 to 1994. She also appeared in Extreme Championship Wrestling, and Impact Wrestling.

