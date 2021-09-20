“They’d drop them on all the broads and get them back to their room” – Old shoot interview of Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty drugging women resurfaces

Old shoot interview of Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty drugging women resurfaces following the recent release of the Dark Side of the Ring episode.

The recent Dark Side of the Ring episode focussing on the Plane Ride From Hell has opened a can of worms in the wrestling industry, specifically regarding the treatment of women at the hands of several professional wrestlers in the past.

Also read: John Cena thanks WWE Hall of Famer for teaching him valuable lessons

One of the more disturbing comments on the episode came from Rob Van Dam who basically said that wrestlers at the time would drug women and sleep with them. Several interviews from the past have since emerged confirming the many heinous actions.

There’s an older interview of Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake where he disturbing laughs while recalling stories of how Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty used Halcion, a potent sedative, to intoxicate women and have their way with them.

Old shoot interview of Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty drugging women resurfaces

“Listen, the Rockers loved those halcions, man. They freakin — boom — they’d drop them on all the broads and then they’d get them back to their room and they’d pass out and then [The Rockers] would take the laundry off and they’d have a good time with them and then throw them out in the hallway and sh*t naked. Needless to say, they got in trouble in a few hotels.”

Here’s part of the shoot interview where Brutus Beefcake laughs about how the Rockers (Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty) used to drug and rape women then toss their unconscious naked bodies out into their hotel halls. pic.twitter.com/0GBu9imwOS — daisy🍓 (@boutmachines) September 17, 2021



Halcion is a sedative that, “Can cause paranoid or suicidal ideation and impair memory, judgment, and coordination. Combining with other substances, particularly alcohol, can slow breathing and possibly lead to death.”

Knowing what is now and how it was used by wrestlers has certainly shocked fans, many of whom already knew that the business wasn’t clean to begin with but had no idea how deeply etrenched in vile it actually was.

Click here for more Wrestling News