The Hurt Business reunite on WWE RAW tonight. The popular stable split up around five months ago just before Wrestlemania 37.

Bobby Lashley’s rise to the main event scene has a lot to do with the creation of Hurt Business. The stable grew to become one of the most popular acts of the Pandemic Era. However, the faction split up right before Wrestlemania keaving Lashley with just MVP by his side.

It seemed all but over for the group. However, tonight’s episode saw them finally getting their reunion. For the first time in a long time, Lashley had no one in his corner during the WWE Championship match aganst Big E, at least until Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander walked out to the ring.

The Hurt Business reunite on WWE RAW tonight



While Alexander and Benjamin did not touch the WWE champion they taunted him and mocked him until Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had enough of them. They ran out to even the odds until their fight spilled into the ring ending the match in a disqualification.



Adam Pearce booked another match between them. A steel cage match in the main event. Lashley gave it his all with his Hurt Business partners doing what they could to help him while Kofi and Woods did the same for Big E. In the end, it was the WWE Champion who prevailed.



It will be interesting to see what’s next for the Hurt Business and Bobby Lashley. With Drew McIntyre emerging as Big E’s next challenger, Lashley is now out of the WWE Title. He will most likely shift his focus to Goldberg now but will the Hurt Business by his side or was this a one time thing? Guess we’ll have to wait and find out.

