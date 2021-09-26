“I know it had to come from the inside” – Jim Ross dismisses claims of Rob Van Dam being “dangerous” and “reckless”

Jim Ross dismisses claims of Rob Van Dam being “dangerous” and “reckless”. The WWE Hall of Famer had a critics regarding his style.

Rob Van Dam is one of the most exciting wrestlers to have ever wrestled for WWE. He won 16 Championships during his time with the company and entertained fans with his high flying style. However, he had a reputation of being “dangerous” and “reckless”.

Former WWE Commentator Jim Ross discussed these criticisms on his Grilling JR podcast. He clarified that no one ever complained about the WWE Hall of Famer to him and speculated that the criticism may have come from within the WWE management.

Jim Ross dismisses claims of Rob Van Dam being “dangerous” and “reckless”

“I thought he was a great get for us and still do, but some of his peers saw they were gonna lose maybe a notch on their gun here and they were more than happy to share with Vince [McMahon], ‘Oh, he’s dangerous, the boys are not gonna wanna work with him.’

“I never had one guy – and I would have gotten that conversation – I never had one guy, Conrad [Grilling JR host Conrad Thompson], come to me and say, ‘Hey, JR, we’re doing this house show run. Can you not book me with Van Dam because he’s too reckless?’ Or he’s too dangerous or whatever.

“Not one person came to me and said anything about that [RVD’s alleged recklessness]. So I know it had to come from the inside. Those little pieces of evidence [rumors] that left some DNA didn’t do Robbie any favors at that time.”

Rob Van Dam was the first person to hold both the ECW Championship and WWE Championship at the same time. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021. He went in along with Molly Holly, The Great Khali, Eric Bischoff, and his former tag team partner Kane.

