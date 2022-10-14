“The Show Has to Go On” – Shawn Michaels Recalls Vince McMahon Joking About Dying at Gorilla Position

2-time Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently shared how Vince McMahon gagged about never leaving the gorilla position.

Shawn Michaels, who currently oversees the creative of NXT, is one the closest to former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. The Heart Break Kid has spent almost his entire career working under Mr. McMahon. He would have imagined any change in WWE but never guessed Vince McMahon leaving the gorilla position.

Recently, the Hall of Famer appeared on The MMA Hour where he opened up about many things regarding his career. He talked about Bret Hart, working in NXT, Triple H, and more. Michaels also shared how he sees his boss not being in the gorilla position.

Shawn Michaels says he never thought Vince McMahon would leave

During the show, Ariel Helwani asked Michaels if he imagined Vince McMahon ever leaving the gorilla position. The Hall of Famer gave his honest thoughts and confessed that he never envisioned that happening.

Shawn Michaels noted all those who worked for Vince for a longer period knew he would never quit his position. Deep down, they knew he would die at his desk. Michaels said that’s who Vince was, and how he was built.

The Hall of Famer shared how Vince McMahon used to joke and say if he dies in the gorilla position, the show must go on. Michaels stated:

“I never envisioned the time when Vince [McMahon] wasn’t there running stuff. All of us who have known him… and I mean this lovingly, but he wanted to pass at his desk… He always made jokes that, ‘If I die at Gorilla position, the show has to go on. Don’t move me.'”

Despite everything, Shawn Michaels praised Vince McMahon for regularly delivering what’s best for business. He also talked about the change he saw when he appeared under the new regime.

Shawn Michaels says the old fun days are back in WWE

HBK recently appeared on the October 10, episode of RAW for the DX reunion. However, this time, it was not Vince McMahon who ran everything from backstage. It was his friend and DX member, The Cerebral Assassin, Triple H. Speaking on the show, HBK revealed that his recent appearance on WWE tv felt like the late 90s.

The Hall of Famer recalled his young days in WWE when Vince McMahon would create a fun environment backstage. Michaels then noted that for some reason, that was missing in WWE lately. But, with the regime, it’s back, and back in full swing. Calling it a revival, Shawn Michaels felt proud to be a part of that change in WWE.

