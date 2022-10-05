Watch: When Legendary Factions DX and nWo Came to Blows at the Show of Shows!

The Wrestlemania 31 match between Sting and Triple H saw DX and nWo showing up and re-igniting the old Monday Night War.

One of the biggest dream matches the WWE universe wanted to see was between DX and nWo. The two factions were one of the key elements of the 90s Monday Night Wars of WCW and WWE.

Although the members of DX and nWo have faced each other individually, the groups have never officially wrestled with each other. But, Wrestlemania 31 was special for that matter.

Apart from pitting two of the best factions in WWE history into one frame, this was also the first time Sting and Triple H were wrestling each other!

DX and nWo brought the Monday Night War to WrestleMania

During the match, when Sting locked in his Scorpion Death Drop on Triple H, D-Generation X’s music hit. Out came X-Pac and the New Age Outlaws to aid their DX member but were taken care of by a big splash. The distraction allowed The Game to hit his finisher but only got a two-count.

So, he decided to use his Sledgehammer but was interrupted by none other than the nWo. Hulk Hogan, alongside Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, came out to even the odds.

Although the legendary nWo tried its best to keep DX away, it was Triple H who had the last laugh. The result of the match is often argued. However, but DX and nWo coming face to face was one of the highlights of Wrestlemania 31.

Well, now that all the members of DX and nWo have retired, a match between the two seems impossible to happen. However, one of them will be reuniting soon.

D-Generation X to reassemble at the next episode of Mondwwe-ay Night RAW

WWE is advertising the October 10 episode of RAW as the date when DX will reunite once again. The legendary faction will be celebrating its 25 years in the company.

With legends like HBK, HHH, Road Dogg, and X-Pac scheduled to appear, the reunion could be the best part of the show. But, as of now, nothing a clear regarding what will be happening on October 10.

