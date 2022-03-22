“There was a point…where I considered going to Japan…to begin an MMA career.” The Rock talks about why he didn’t enter UFC after WWE.

The Rock chatted about why he did not pursue UFC after leaving WWE. It happened following a week when the former WWE Champion announced a new apparel partnership with the UFC.

Many WWE superstars have made a shift from pro wrestling to pursue a career in MMA. Nevertheless, every star who entered the Octagon did not get the results they were looking for. Current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar made his transition from WWE to UFC during UFC 77 on February 2nd, 2008. He became the UFC heavyweight champion in the UFC in his fourth fight by knocking off Randy Couture at UFC 91 in 2008.

Another former WWE superstar CM Punk also left the pro wrestling business to contend in the UFC but failed on his debut to Mickey Gall. He wrestled one more after that. But, that too failed to live up to the fan’s expectations.

The Rock revealed his partnership with UFC promotion this week.

Hollywood megastar The Rock announced a partnership with the market-leading company in the sport this week. He talked about his multi-year agreement with UFC. This multi-year deal is named Project Rock and is related to global footwear. The Rock’s deal with UFC sees its athletes and their corner teams attired in Project Rock apparel. Talking to Insider about his “Project Rock”, he said,

“UFC athletes are amongst the greatest, toughest, focused, most disciplined and hardest training athletes on the planet. Every walk to the iconic Octagon by a UFC fighter is fueled with passion, mana, and the deep desire to establish their dominance and legacy. I am proud, grateful and humbled that my innovative Project Rock training shoe is now the official global footwear partner of UFC.”

The Rock also stated that he would never have competed in the UFC after leaving WWE. And for that, he said he has a very good reason why.

The Rock reveals he realized quickly that he hates being punched in the kisser

The Rock considered pro-fighting when his wrestling career seemed like it was at a dead end. The people’s champ said he assumed his pro-fighting options when Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) was still in its infancy.

While talking about his project with UFC, He said,

“There was a point in 1997 where I considered going to Japan to train to begin an MMA career when my wrestling career was failing miserably.”

Speaking on ABC, the Hollywood Megastar said,

“I would have gotten my face smashed in and I like my jaw where it’s at.” In a separate tweet, The Rock elaborated on the notion of him crossing over from sports entertainment to combat sports.

The 49-year-old Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, is a successful actor and one of the most decorated wrestlers to have worked for the pro wrestling company WWE.

