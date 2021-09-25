“Vince didn’t want to do WarGames because he said it was too WCW” – Chris Jericho reveals Elimination Chamber was originally going to be WarGames

Chris Jericho reveals Elimination Chamber was originally going to be WarGames. The Elimination Chamber has been a yearly staple in the promotion.

Elimination Chamber matches are one of the most brutal match types in Wrestling. It gained notoriety for its concept and violence following its inception at Survivor Series 2002 and has since become a yearly pay per view of its own, featuring between Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania every year.

The steel structure however, would have never come to existence if not for Vince McMahon’s disdain for all things WCW. During a recent conversation with Adam Cole on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho made an interesting revelation.

Chris Jericho reveals Elimination Chamber was originally going to be WarGames

“When we had our Blood & Guts WarGames match, I watched your WarGames match just to try and get some ideas of a modern day version. You can watch the ones from the ’80s, which is one mindset, then I watched your guys’ version, great job, great match. Just a little tidbit, Elimination Chamber was originally going to be WarGames, but Vince didn’t want to do WarGames because he said it was too WCW, so then we created our own. Hunter (Triple H) always wanted to do WarGames, and then he brings it to NXT and there you go.”

The Elimination Chamber is a unique concept that combines elements of WWE’s Hell in a Cell, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series matches, and WCW’s WarGames. It was created by Triple H. Eric Bischoff introduced it to the audience.

Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Booker T, Kane, and Rob Van Dam were the first ever participants. Michaels went on to win the match and won the World Heavyweight Championship from Triple H. This was his first and only world title during his second run with the promotion.

