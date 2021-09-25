“I think they feel a little slighted” – Arn Anderson thinks fans boo Cody Rhodes because they don’t want him to leave for Hollywood like The Rock and Cena

Arn Anderson thinks fans boo Cody Rhodes because they don’t want him to leave for Hollywood like The Rock and Cena. The American Nightmare was met with boos on Wednesday.

Cody Rhodes is depicted as a face in AEW. However, the crowd reception suggests otherwise. Cody was booed during his match against Malakai Black on Dynamite this Wednesday despite the fact that he is avenging himself as an underdog baby face in this feud.

During a conversation with Busted Open Radio, Arn Anderson attempted to explain the reasoning behind the crowd reactions. He compared Cody to The Rock and John Cena, wrestlers who have ventured beyond the business and made a mark in Hollywood and suggested that fans felt betrayed by Cody for appearing less frequently on AEW.

“I’m just speculating and I don’t pretend a mind reader, but I’m trying to get into the head of a wrestling fan. The most talented guy and the number one guy in Hollywood right now is The Rock. There’s no disputing that, I’m talking as an actor. John Cena was a guy that had always stood and was dedicating 100% of his time to the fans, to the company, to the business. I feel like when he started doing movies and he was no longer with WWE, I think fans, possibly, not putting words in their mouth, may feel a little afraid that they got their support behind these guys, and then they got red hot and took off to Hollywood.

“I don’t think that’s the case. They earned everything they got and I think they deserve a chance, certainly Rock and Cena, to pursue other things. I think that may be ‘okay, Cody’s going to get red hot. He’s going to do all these shows and he’s not going to be around anymore.’ And I think they might feel a little bit, I don’t want to say betrayed, but slighted a little bit.”

Cody will star alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes, in the new reality series Rhodes to the Top, premiering September 29 following AEW Dynamite. He is also a judge on the game show The Go Big Show, which recently filmed its second season.

