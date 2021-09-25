Wrestling

“I think they feel a little slighted” – Arn Anderson thinks fans boo Cody Rhodes because they don’t want him to leave for Hollywood like The Rock and Cena

Arn Anderson thinks fans boo Cody Rhodes because they don’t want him to leave for Hollywood like The Rock and Cena
Archie Blade

Previous Article
“LeBron James is the best player in the world, not me”: Giannis Antetokounmpo gives the Lakers superstar his flowers despite winning the Bucks a title
Next Article
“Vince didn’t want to do WarGames because he said it was too WCW” – Chris Jericho reveals Elimination Chamber was originally going to be WarGames
Latest Posts