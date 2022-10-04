“Vince McMahon Is a Weird, Old Man” – Real Reason Why Seth Rollins Never Wore His Iconic White Gear From SummerSlam 2015 Again

The Real Reason why WWE Grand Slam Champion Seth Rollins never wore his iconic white gear from SummerSlam 2015 again.

SummerSlam 2015 was a special occasion for Seth Rollins. The Visionary walked in as the WWE Champion and faced John Cena who was the United States Champion at the time. Rollins went on to beat Cena and became a double champion, a feat he has achieved a couple more times in his career since.

That moment with Rollins holding both titles in his white gear has etched in the minds of millions. However, to the surprise of many, he has never worn the gear ever again in any of his appearances since. So what exactly is the reason behind it?

Real Reason why Seth Rollins never wore his iconic white gear again

Back in October 2019, Seth Rollins was recorded signing an action figure of himself in his SummerSlam gear. When asked if he would ever wear them again, Rollins replied in the negative and blamed Vince McMahon for it.

In a since deleted video Rollins can be heard saying:

“No. Vince won’t let me wear it. Because he’s a weird old man who doesn’t understand that people think it’s the coolest gear they’ve ever seen. Yeah. He doesn’t get it. I get that question more than anything else. What does that mean? It’s just huge, man. People loved it I think it’s in the archive. I gave it to our archivist guy. He puts it up at all the Axxesses and stuff.” (H/T Fightful)

Seth Rollins will face Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins has been a mainstay of the company, especially in a brand that has operated largely without a world champion since WrestleMania. He has been in a feud with Matt Riddle since Money in the Bank. The two were originally scheduled to face each other at SummerSlam this year. However, the match was pushed back to Clash at the Castle where Rollins overcame Riddle.

The two will go at it once again at Extreme Rules. This time they will face each other in a Fight Pit match and just in case things get out of hand, the WWE have brought in UFC Hall of Famer and former two division Champion Daniel Cormier as the guest referee to ensure that everything remains in control.

It will be interesting to see if Rollins picks another victory or will Riddle manage to get his win back in the pit. The only way to find out is to catch Extreme Rules this Sunday.

