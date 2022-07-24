Wrestling

“It didn’t seem right” – When unimpressed Seth Rollins rejected the advice of a WWE Legend

Seth Rollins WWE
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
"I don't even want anything to do with the Hall of Fame" - Khabib Nurmagomedov Hall of Fame induction called a "joke" by Nate Diaz
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Seth Rollins WWE
“It didn’t seem right” – When unimpressed Seth Rollins rejected the advice of a WWE Legend

One of the legends of WWE advised Seth Rollins about his move. Seth did not…