“It didn’t seem right” – When unimpressed Seth Rollins rejected the advice of a WWE Legend

One of the legends of WWE advised Seth Rollins about his move. Seth did not find it impressive and thus did not agree with the legend.

“Road Dogg” Brian James, one of the legends of the sport of wrestling has recently made a revelation. The wrestling legend said that he had a piece of advice for Seth Rollins about the latter’s moves in the ring. But the wrestler did not find the suggestion to be impressive and thus rejected it. When Rollins had just arrived on the scene using the “Tyler Black” moniker, Road Dogg had been to NXT back. Dogg said that Seth was the perfect example of independent wrestlers having a few unfavourable habits from their pre-WWE days.

Speaking about the moves of Seth Rollins, Brian said that he found one of the moves to be anticlimactic. Seth Rollins’ forearm strike in the corner previously had an incredibly long build-up. The legend advised Seth to change his move and perform something better. However, Rollins seemed unimpressed by the advice of the wrestler and looked straightforward about his intentions to Road Dogg.

When unimpressed Seth Rollins rejected the advice of a WWE Legend

The Hall of Famer went on to have a conversation with Triple H about the wrestler. Recalling about the same on AdFreeShows Q&A session Brian explained the move of Seth Rollins saying that Seth used to do the thing in the corner. He would jump up and down, jump up and down and run like he was in a mosh pit. He would then run and hit the guy with a forearm. James said that he found that particular move to be anticlimactic.

The WWE veteran further explained that as he did not feel right about the move, he went on to Seth to explain the same. When he advised the wrestler about the same Seth Rollins seemed uninterested in the idea and clearly rejected it saying that he is not going to change it and that is what he does. Brian further said that he went to Hunter and said that he would never talk to Seth again.

“I don’t know; it didn’t seem right; it seemed like the build-up was bigger than the finish-up,” opined Road Dogg. “So I went up to him and told him that, and he said, ‘No, that’s what I do. I’m not changing it; that’s what I do.’ I went to Hunter and said, ‘Well, that kid, I’ll never talk to him again.’ You know what I mean?”