John Cena once performed the Attitude Adjustment on Australian Singer Songwriter Troye Sivan on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Troye Sivan appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2015 after making the transition from YouTube star to a recording artist. The Australian singer performed the song “Youth,” from his debut album Blue Neighbourhood, which released on December 4th that year.

Also read: $80 Million Worth John Cena Recalls Eating Free Pizza to Save $50 Before Joining WWE!

Apart from performing his song live on the show, he also performed a skit with none other than WWE Icon John Cena. He portrayed Cena’s inner child during their act together which ended with the former WWE Champion tossing him off the stage.

Watch: John Cena once performed the Attitude Adjustment on Troye Sivan on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The young singer has since grown from strength to strength and has established himself on the global stage. He was nominated for a golden globe in 2018 for Best Original Song for “Revelation”, from the film Boy Erased.

John Cena on the other hand has transitioned from the WWE into Hollywood. He rarely makes an appearance in the WWE these days. Cena has appeared in movies such as F9, The Suicide Squad and Bumblebee.

Interestingly, Troy Sivan is also an actor. He’s acted in movies such as Boy Erased and Three Months.

Could there be a possible collaboration between the two stars in the future? Maybe a movie together? Or perhaps even a chance meeting in the WWE where John Cena performs his finisher on the singer again or this time have Sivan get his revenge on the Cenation Leader.

Click here for more Wrestling News