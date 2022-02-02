“What am I doing? I don’t like this” – WWE Superstar reveals her reaction to Vince McMahon asking her to dance in the ring

WWE Superstar reveals her reaction to Vince McMahon asking her to dance in the ring and how the WWE Chairman eventually convinced her to do so.

WWE Superstar Doudrop, formerly known as Piper Niven first appeared in the WWE alongside Eva Marie. She has since grown into her own and has even faced Charlotte Flair and more recently Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Given her work outside the WWE though, not many would have imagined seeing her jumping around and dancing. That however, is exactly what Vince McMahon asked her to do. In a recent interview with WrestlingInc, she revealed that she did not want to do it but when the WWE Chairman explained why he had asked her to do so she willingly incorporated it into her onscreen character.

“It was really funny because he wanted me to come out and dance. I was like, ‘I don’t know if you looked all up in that C.V., but it did not say dancer.’

I was kind of like, ‘what am I doing? I don’t like this.’

Then one day I got backstage and he goes, ‘goddamnit, I see you out there shaking your a** all afternoon. Why can’t you do it out there?’

I was like, ‘you’ve absolutely got me over a barrel there,’ because seeing me when I am rehearsing. When he said that, he was like, ‘I just want the people to see your personality that we see back here.’

I was like, ‘oh man, you have completely stunned me with that.’ I totally got what he meant. And from that point on, that’s when I started to get more comfortable with jumping around and dancing.”

