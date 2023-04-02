What Was the Fan Attendance for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39?

Apr 1, 2023; inglewood, CA, USA; The Miz (left) and Snoop Dogg during Wrestlemania Night 1 at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

WWE is officially done with Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, a night filled with action-packed matches and a couple of surprises. The 2-day spectacle began with Austin Theory conquering 16-time WWE champion John Cena. And the main event was Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens becoming the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions by defeating The Usos. However, before the headliner, WWE also announced the official attendance for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

WWE management has a reputation for exaggerating the number of fans attending their Premium Live Events. According to reports, the company sold around 66,600 tickets before the mega event kicked off today. However, the numbers that were revealed during the show are way more than that.

WWE officially announced that WrestleMania 39 Night 1 had an attendance of 80,497

This year’s mega event is being hosted by “The A-Lister” Miz and “The Doggfather” Snoop Dogg. After the SmackDown Women’s Championship match, both men came down the ring and revealed the number of fans present tonight. The Miz announced that the official attendance of WrestleMania 39 Night 1 was 80, 497.

The A-Lister also wrestled an impromptu match against a surprise opponent tonight. During the segment, Snoop Dogg expressed his desire to see The Miz wrestle a match. The A-Lister responded by saying he issued an open challenge on social media but no one responded.

Well, the challenge was accepted by none other than Patt McAfee. The former SmackDown color commentator got his second WrestleMania moment in a row by defeating The A-Lister.

Full results of the Night 1 of this year’s Showcase of Immortals

US Title Match: Austin Theory(C) defeats John Cena

WrestleMania Showcase Match(men): Street Profits defeat Braun Strowman and Ricochet, The Viking Raiders, and The Alpha Academy

Six-Women Tag Team Match: Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita defeat Damage CTRL

Seth Rollins defeats Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio defeats Dominik Mysterio

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley defeats Charlotte Flair(C)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos(C)

