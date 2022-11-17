Former WWE Champion Believes That Jake Paul Could Be a WWE Superstar Like His Brother Logan Paul

Logan Paul’s success in WWE has shut the mouths of his doubters. Shawn Michael’s prodigy Paul delivered a stellar performance at Crown Jewels in Saudi Arabia after he went head-to-head with The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Interestingly, WWE Universe even saw Logan’s brother Jake Paul make his presence felt during the match. Both brothers are professional boxers, however, Jake Paul is more successful at boxing with a 6-0 winning streak.

Though Jake Paul is not well-versed in the nuances of pro wrestling, he once reportedly expressed his keen interest in being involved in WWE.

During an interview with TMZ, former WWE Champion The Miz gave his thoughts on if Jake Paul could do what his older brother Logan Paul did in WWE. While Logan Paul is considered to be a natural in the wrestling ring, it remains to be seen if Jake Paul can learn the ropes as quickly as his brother.

The Miz thinks Jake Paul could be a WWE superstar like his brother Logan Paul

During the interview, The Miz praised Logan Paul’s efforts and commended his ability to learn the nuances of wrestling in a very “short amount of time”.

Let’s not forget that The Miz is speaking from experience and has clashed with Logan Paul in the past. According to him, if Jake Paul emulated his brother’s dedication towards the sport, he could be as successful as the older Paul.

Jake Paul to the WWE? Triple H hints at Crown Jewel appearance Jake Paul is fresh off hi… https://t.co/rVdA1JC7qP pic.twitter.com/wgkW5kjR4r — Newsycanuse (@Newsycanuse1) November 8, 2022

“If he has the heart, the dedication, and the mind to step in and do what Logan did to get to where he is, then [the] sky’s the limit”. Said The Miz.

When Jake came to his brother’s aid during the match at Crown Jewels and took out the Usos with his fists, he seemed pretty stiff only because he is a wrestling novice. However, to think that Jake Paul couldn’t pull off what his older brother did would be a complete travesty as Jake is a natural-born athlete who is not just a Youtuber.

Only time will show how good Jake Paul could be between the ropes if he ever decides to commit to pro wrestling. The Awesome One also said that it will take time for the brothers to “develop chemistry” should they compete in the ring as a tag team.

Jake Paul provides update on Logan Paul’s injuries from WWE Crown Jewel “He’s doing better than expected. They thought it was supposed to be ACL but it just turned out to be MCL and meniscus, which is better.”https://t.co/KxaOxHZgnz — Denise ‘Hollywood’ Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) November 16, 2022

Further in the interview, The Miz lauded Jake’s successful boxing career and said that he’s aware of the “flack” he gets for boxing. The Miz firmly believes that the younger Paul brother is capable of success in the squared circle.

What’s next for Jake Paul?

After successfully defeating Anderson Silva by unanimous decision, Jake Paul has proven to be an unstoppable force in boxing. Paul’s foray into the sport started when he took on KSI’s younger brother Deji in an amateur fight.

Since then, Paul has fought and defeated renowned athletes from the MMA world. His knockout win over Tyron Woodley shocked the world.

Jake Paul was right….it was really time to knock out Tyron Woodley🤣 pic.twitter.com/pJi3sn0eaf — EMMANUEL KING (@IsMeEmmanuel) December 19, 2021

Top G Andrew Tate vs Jake Paul??? Naa … idc if PpV is $200 take my cash I’m watching pic.twitter.com/146SCkCqHQ — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 10, 2022

After his last victory over Silva, Paul challenged Nate Diaz. He also has Canelo in his sights. The Problem Child recently teased a face-off with the former kickboxing World Champion Andrew Tate. There have been speculations that the match is in the making, however, nothing is confirmed yet. Stay tuned for updates.

