WWE has announced another name to be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 alongside Rey Mysterio and Great Muta. The ceremony is slated to take place in Los Angeles, California. It’s fitting that their third inductee is someone from Hollywood and is also remembered for his appearance in the WWE. The third inductee is none other than The American entertainer, Andy Kaufman. The “song and dance man” made his appearance in WWE in the 1980s. Sadly, Kaufman passed away in 1984 due to lung cancer.

The legend will be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame after around forty years. It’s common to see celebrities get featured in the WWE Hall of Fame. Over the years, WWE has venerated the careers of great stars such as William Shatner, Snoop Dogg, Kid Rock, and many more.

However, they all had something to do with WWE at some point in their career. So, why is Andy Kaufman being featured in the WWE Hall of Fame?

Why is Andy Kaufman being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023?

Aside from being famous for his work in the sitcom “Taxi”, Andy Kaufman also gained notoriety in the WWE after he clashed with a fellow Hall of Famer, Jerry “The King” Lawler. In the early 1980s, Kaufman made his presence felt in the wrestling industry and announced himself as the Inter-Gender Wrestling Champion.

He even offered money to any woman who could pin him in the ring. This started a feud between Kaufman and Lawler in CWA in Memphis, TN.

The duo did a good job of portraying each other as arch-rivals, with Lawler as the babyface and Kaufman as the heel. At the time, kayfabe was at its peak.

Lawler entered the ring and hit a piledriver on Kaufman. Subsequently, the comedian sold it by sporting a neck brace in public. The most noteworthy moment of their rivalry was when the duo appeared on Late Night with David Letterman.

A classic moment in professional wrestling related history with Jerry “The King” Lawler and Andy Kaufman, back when they kayfabed/fooled the world. This segment was deemed one of the top 100 moments in Television HISTORY. WWW Hall of Fame 2023=Mr Andy Kaufman. https://t.co/5RkmsCbhvV — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) March 20, 2023

The battle of wits ended physically when Jerry slapped Andy across the face and knocked him out of his chair. Jim Carrey then exposed kayfabe and divulged that the two men were friends in real life and that wrestling is staged. In 1999, Jim Carrey also played the role of the legendary comedian in the feature film, Man on the Moon.

Andy Kaufman is going into the WWE Hall of Fame. 50/50 chance that Andy shows up at the ceremony to confront @JerryLawler one more time. pic.twitter.com/gITI0yohHJ — Lance Ballance 🎙️ (@Lance_Ballance) March 20, 2023

Who will induct Andy Kaufman into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023?

As of this writing, it is unknown who would be doing the honors of inducting Andy Kaufman. While it behooves Jerry Lawler to do the honors, it’s unlikely to happen due to his health condition.

Lawler had a heart stroke in February. However, if The King is healthy, he may make it to the event and induct his bitter on-screen rival into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Lawler recently got back on his feet and made it back home.

Jerry Lawler is finally back home after suffering a stroke 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pd4YA8GWrE — Wrestlelamia.co.uk (@wrestlelamia) March 11, 2023

Click here for more wrestling news.