“He has been riding Randy Orton’s coattails” – Jerry Lawler credits Randy Orton for the success of this WWE Star

Calling the WWE RAW Star an ‘idiot,’ Jerry Lawler has credited Superstar Randy Orton for the wrestler’s success.

WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry Lawler recently took shots at one of the stars of WWE RAW. “The King” Lawler has credited WWE superstar Randy Orton for the success of the RAW wrestler. The wrestler on whom Lawler took shots is none other than Riddle. Not too long ago, The Original Bro embarked on a solo run after his tag team partner, Randy Orton, was sidelined due to injury. Some fans have seen this as an excellent opportunity for Riddle. However, others often question whether the 36-year-old can remain relevant without Orton by his side.

Jerry Lawler credits Randy Orton for the success of this WWE Star

Jerry made an appearance recently on RAW Talk. On the show, Lawler buried the current WWE Superstar’s laid-back personality while staying in character. ‘The King’ termed Riddle as an idiot. He further said that while most people live and learn it is Riddle who only lives. Jerry also added that Riddle has been riding Randy Orton’s coattails up till now. Crediting Randy for the success of Riddle Jerry said that now that Orton is departed Riddle should find out a way to make it on his own.

Lawler further continued to bash Riddle by stating how the latter fell for an obvious trap last week. During the last Monday Night RAW episode, Seth Rollins ambushed The Original Bro on the KO Show. Speaking about the incident Lawler said that Riddle does not have any brains. Further terming riddle as ‘dumb,’ Lawler said that had to be the most outlandish setup, and Riddle fell hook, line, and sinker for it.

On Saturday, July 30, SummerSlam will feature the former UFC star in a singles match that could steal the show. Riddle is set to face Seth Rollins, and it should be interesting to find out who emerges victoriously at the event. Speaking about the event Lawler said that Riddle will be reeled in at SummerSlam in Nashville. Predicting Riddle’s downfall Jerry further added that he cannot wait to see how bad Riddle not only gets beat but how bad he gets embarrassed.

“Let’s face it. Riddle is an idiot. He is! You know, most people live and learn. Riddle? He just lives. I mean, how long has he been around? He has been riding Randy Orton’s coattails up till now. Now Randy Orton’s gone, and Riddle’s gonna find out what it’s like to try to make it on his own.”