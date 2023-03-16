Will Dave Batista Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023?

WWE recently announced Rey Mysterio as the first inductee into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The Great Muta is also announced as one of the inductees after Mysterio. Dave Batista is also heavily speculated to be inducted into the HOF this year. It was previously reported that Batista would headline this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony. However, a recent report states that the wrestler-turned-actor will miss the event this year.

The six-time World Champion was originally slated to be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 as the headlining inductee but the Global Pandemic rained on WWE’s parade.

The Animal is another role model for young talents who wish to transition from being a wrestler to a Hollywood actor. Although Batista left WWE in 2010, he made sporadic appearances.

His most recent match was against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. However, the former World Champion is no longer a full-time performer. Despite seeking an early retirement, Batista has nailed down a Hall of Fame career.

Batista will reportedly not be inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2023

According to a report from PWInsider, Batista is unlikely to be inducted into the Hall of Fame due to his “Hollywood commitments”. The 54-year-old recently starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s Psychological Thriller, Knock At The Cabin.

The report further noted that Batista will be filming his latest Hollywood project “My Spy” during WrestleMania week in South Africa. Due to the clash of the dates, The Animal may not be able to make himself available for the event. Hence, it’s highly unlikely to see Batista get inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2023.

Earlier in February, Liam Crowley of Comic Book asked Batista about his potential induction into the Hall of Fame this year. The wrestling legend wasn’t sure if it could happen given his busy Hollywood schedule.

“I hope so. But I can’t say for sure,”

“I can say that I’m trying. I am trying,”

Night Shyamalan had high praise for Batista ahead of the release of the movie Knock At The Cabin

Batista is well-known for playing character-driven roles in movies. In the movie, Knock At The Cabin, Batista played the role of the leader of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

According to the director M. Night, Batista gave “one of the best performances of the year in that movie”. In an interview with Comicbook.com, ahead of the release of the movie, Night showered praise on Batista for his acting skills.

“This dude brought it.’ Right guy. Right role. Right moment in his life. He just did what you hope all actors will do for you, which is he just was completely vulnerable, completely put himself in my hands, and said ‘I trust you.’ And because of that, I felt. so much need to bring out the beauty in who he is as a human being.”

