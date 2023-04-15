Will WWE Hall of Famer Edge Join AEW for a Final Run with Christian after His Deal with WWE Expires?

WWE Hall of Famer, Edge, is inching closer to the end of his WWE contract. Edge capped off his long-running rivalry with Finn Balor at WrestleMania by picking up the win. It was also reported earlier that Edge’s deal with WWE is almost up. However, additional time may be added to his contract due to his absence because of an injury. The 49-year-old superstar may shock the fans and WWE if he goes to AEW after his WWE deal expires.

Although Edge has expressed his willingness to retire from wrestling for good in his hometown, Toronto, there are still signs that point toward his potential debut in AEW.

Edge’s first retirement came in 2011 after a grave neck injury. The former WWE Champion came out of retirement and made his triumphant return during the Royal Rumble match in 2020.

At this juncture in his career, Edge is getting close to ending his career on his terms. So why could he possibly go to AEW?

Edge may join AEW after his deal with WWE is over

During an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes stated that WWE would find it “surprising” if Edge finishes his deal with them and then joins AEW. Even though his WWE deal is rumored to end this August, there is a very slim chance that Edge will join AEW after.

The main reason for him to jump ships could be to have one last run with his long-term partner, Christian Cage. Earlier, it was reported that the WWE management was interested in signing Christian. But Captain Charisma’s AEW contract would not let that materialize.

“Even though you’ve got Christian factor, you know, they could team one more time and wrestle each other one more time, I’d be surprised if he wrestles past WWE. WWE would be very surprised as well”.

So, the only way for Edge to have one last run with his best friend would be for him to join AEW. Edge’s addition to the AEW roster could be a game-changer for Tony Khan’s company.

However, at this point, the belief that he’d further his wrestling career after retirement is purely based on conjecture. Only time will reveal if these speculations turn out to be true.

Edge and Christian last met in a WWE ring in 2021

Christian Cage entered the Royal Rumble match in 2021 as a surprise entrant. Edge and Christian had an emotional reunion in the ring. The duo worked together and made it to the final four until Christian was eliminated by Seth Rollins.

But, Edge went ahead and won the Royal Rumble match. Christian’s appearance at the Royal Rumble marked his first match in WWE in seven years. Shortly after his appearance, Cage made his debut in AEW on March 31 on Dynamite.

